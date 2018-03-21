Originally published March 21, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hamilton is opening tonight in PDX!!!!

Keller Auditorium will be buzzing for the first night of the production. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical masterpiece won 11 Tony Awards and was nominated for 16.

Hamilton is a musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It incorporates hip-hop, rhythm and blues, pop music, soul music and traditional-style show tunes.

Hamilton typically sells out everywhere within minutes.

According to Keller auditorium, a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance tonight. Forty orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

You can visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.



