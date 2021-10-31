Halloween events around Portland

Looking for some scary? What about kid-friendly? We've got your back.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland (and the surrounding area) has some terrifyingly good Halloween events and attractions you won’t want to miss. Grab your costumes (and your masks) and get ready for a scream! We compiled a list of events from scary to kid-friendly for you to get into this season:

Haunted Corn Maze

Oct. 1-30 (various days)



This haunting corn maze is open on Fridays and Saturdays in October at Bella Organic Farms. Make your way through acres of corn (and the Upside Down from Stranger Things) as Michael Myers and the Demogorgon chase you. Along the way, you will encounter ghouls, goblins and zombies. But if that’s a little too spooky for you there is a normal corn maze free of psychopathic serial killers for you to enjoy.



More info and tickets

Season of Screams

Oct. 2-31



Two major Portland horror attractions have teamed up this year for one terrifying extravaganza. Underhill Haunted House and Fearlandia have brought three big attractions to the basement of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.



Get tickets here

Oaks Park Scare Grounds

Oct. 8-31

If you’re ready to be spooked you can head over to the historic Oaks Amusement Park for its Halloween Scare Grounds. It features three haunted walkthrough attractions, a House of Horrors Scarezone, a graveyard pumpkin patch as well as the rides at Oaks Park, games, concession and alcohol if you’re legal. Be sure to check the calendar, times vary.



Get your tickets here.



Howloween

Oct. 23



This event is a little less scary but no less fun! The Oregon Zoo encourages costumed kiddos and their guardians to come and learn about healthy habits for wildlife while also participating in a scavenger hunt. You can purchase a treat bag for $3 to be collected at the end of the scavenger hunt. Masks are required.



Read more and purchase tickets



Tasselvania

Oct. 24



This is a 21+ event featuring 10 performers doing spooky retro video game-inspired burlesque. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Portland Q Center (the largest LGBTQ+ Community Center in the PNW). No gameplay will be available during the show but your tickets get you free gameplay after!



More info and tickets

Halloween Hound Hangout

Oct. 24



The Headstrong Hound is encouraging humans and pets to dress up while they come to hang out. There will be pet and human snacks, a pet costume contest, games and a photo booth. There will be a couple of local dog treat vendors there with a sampling of their products, too.



More info

Halloween Bash Makers Market

Oct. 30



This is a free event for shoppers to peruse stalls of local makers. You’re encouraged to dress up and go to enjoy the live music, food and art.



More information here

Trick or Treat Alberta Street

Oct. 31



This is the 8th annual Trick or Treat Alberta Street. Kids in costume can visit businesses on Alberta Street that have a poster on displaying stating that they are part of the event. The first 500 kids who stop by in costume will get a limited trick or treat bag. This is a free event.



More info



Halloween in Willamette

Oct. 31



This kid-friendly event will have trick-or-treating, a pumpkin judging contest and more! Businesses will participate in hanging out treats to kids and it’s slated for early in the day for the younger kiddos in the Historic Willamette Business District in West Linn. This is a free event.



More info