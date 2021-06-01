x
Guns N' Roses performing at Moda Center in Portland this August

The rock legends will make the Rose City the second show on their 14-stop North America tour this summer.
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
FILE - Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 11 and 12. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns 'N Roses are coming to Portland's Moda Center on Sunday, Aug. 22. 

The rock legends known for hits like "Welcome to the Jungle," "November Rain," "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Nightrain" will make the Rose City the second show of their 14-shop North America tour this summer. 

The band will be touring with Wolfgang Van Halen's new band Mammoth WVH, whose single "Distance" has peaked at No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts.

As for possible COVID-19 restrictions, that isn't clear just yet. But under current restrictions for Multnomah County, the Blazers are already allowed to host roughly 8,000 fans at the Moda Center. 

Tickets for the Guns N' Roses show go on sale June 4 at noon. There are VIP packages available that include different perks for the concert including early entry and drink tickets. 

