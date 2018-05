Summer is almost here!

We are headed to Wailua Shaved Ice Portland to check out gourmet shaved iced treats! How do you step up your shaved ice game? We will learn how to take them to the next level.

They are made with fresh local fruits and have fun names like "Lava Flow," "Love Potion #9, "Kauai Orange Dream" and more.

© 2018 KGW