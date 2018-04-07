PORTLAND, Ore. – The annual Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off on July Fourth in Portland.

The festival runs July 4-7 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Day passes are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Four-day festival passes run between $40 for regular admission and $1,250 for VIP passes.

The festival starts Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with local and national artists, including Curtis Salgado, Beth Hart, and Dirty Revival.

Headliners include Robert Randolph and the Family Band, The Revivalists, The Mavericks, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

For the full lineup, click here.

The festival began in 1987 as the Rose City Blues Festival. The name changed in 1991 and it's raised more than $10 million for the Oregon Food Bank over the course of its 30-year history.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation.

© 2018 KGW