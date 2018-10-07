We are headed to find hidden treasures at the eclectic shop, Cargo.

The owners travel the world to find artisans who make crafts in the timeless manner of their culture. They also showcase numerous local artists.

We'll check out antiques, cool furniture, jewelry and more!

Cargo has worked with artisans and merchants from Guatemala, Vietnam, Indonesia and beyond.

The huge, historical warehouse showroom feels like stepping into a beautiful foreign land.

Cargo is located at 81 SE Yamhill St. in Portland.

