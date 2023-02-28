Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and famed rapper Nas put Portland on to N.Y. State of Mind

On Monday the legendary collective announced the N.Y. State of Mind tour with the "Illmatic" rapper. They'll be taking over the Moda Center on Oct. 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's official the "Protect Ya Neck" rap icons are bringing the N.Y. State of Mind to the Rose city this fall.

The legendary group, Wu-Tang Clan announced their collaborative worldwide 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour with rapper Nas on their official Instagram account on Monday. The tour will feature over 30 dates with the first show kicking off in New Zealand in early May.

"The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you 👐," read the caption of the post.

The North American tour will be making a pit stop in the Rose City on Oct. 17 at The Moda Center and making a stop in Seattle on Oct. 18 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Both acts have toured the Pacific Northwest in the past.

Online ticket sales opened up Tuesday and are currently offered as early access pre-sale to American Express holders with a special code only available to card holders. Public online ticket sales starts Friday, March 3.

The rap collective that stems from Staten Island, New York consists of 10 members. Wu-Tang stands for "Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game." The collective also holds inspiration to martial arts and named themselves after the 1983 movie "Shaolin and Wu-Tang."

The group formed in 1992 with de facto leader and producer RZA, GZA and Ol' Dirty Bastard who are all cousins. The other non related members are Raekwon, Method Man, U-God, Masta Killa and Inspectah Deck.

They shifted the face of hip-hop as well as the music industry with their unique and raw sound. Their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is considered as one of the "top hip hop albums of all time." The group collectively and individually has been honored, won various awards and continues to influence new generations of creatives.

In August of 2021, two hip-hop artists 12 O'Clock and Murdock were killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland. The two men, whose real names are Odion and David Turner, were well-known rappers and members of the hip-hop group Brooklyn Zu, a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate.

Both were cousins of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, a rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan.