8 things to do this weekend | Valentine's weekend edition

Looking for something to get up to this Valentine's Day weekend? We did some of the work for you!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Love is in the air but so is the stress of having to plan a nice night for you and a friend or your significant other. Well, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here are eight things to do in the Portland metro area for Valentine’s Day weekend:

A Pink Martini Valentine

Feb. 2-14

Varying times

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Looking for a little lounge? A little jazz? Something good for your ears? Well, join Thomas Lauderdale, China Forbes and the Oregon Symphony for a night of romantic music at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The Oregon Symphony requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test as well as a face covering.

Here’s a little preview of A Pink Martini Valentine:

Black Love Day

Feb. 13

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Suite Spot PDX

This will be Portland’s fifth Black Love Day celebration hosted by The Black Community of Portland. This year it will be hosting a red carpet comedy show fundraiser. The ticket includes photo booth photos, drink tickets, a catered dinner and, of course, comedy shot admission.

Black Love Day is celebrated every year on Feb. 13 and was founded by Ayo Handy-Kendi, who is also the founder of the African American Holiday Association, a nonprofit that preserves culture through traditional and nontraditional holidays.

Portland Winter Lights Festival

Feb. 11-12

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Pioneer Courthouse Square

OK, so maybe when you think of Pioneer Courthouse Square you don’t immediately think of romance but let some dazzling lights change your mind. The Portland Winter Lights Festival is actually set up in several locations around the city and it’s free. Organizers encourage you to dress up, wear a mask and even suggest snazzing up your pet, who is welcome to the outdoor venues save for the World Trade Center Plaza.

Love Fest

Feb. 11-12

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

SW Morrison and 10th Avenue



If you’re looking to keep your dollars local but are still looking for some great gifts for your loved ones on Valentine’s Day, the Love Fest is for you. It’s a two-day shopping event downtown that will showcase local wine, chocolates, flower plants, jewelry and home décor items. We’re not saying this has to be your V Day date, but strolling hand in hand and supporting local businesses is adorable. If you’re single, think meet cute.

Portland Night Market

Feb. 11-12

4 p.m.-11 p.m.

100 SE Alder Street

The Portland Night Market is a mainstay of these humble "8 Things To Do In Portland" articles, but it’s worth going. The event is free but if you want to skip the line to go in, you can purchase a $10 ticket. The Night Market organizers explain on the website that the line is a little longer to get into the venue as they comply with COVID-19 rules and try to remain mindful of the social distancing needs of those attending. Face masks are required.

Date Night Double Feature

Feb. 10-19

7 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

This show is only for the 18+ crowd. It’s an improv show with two themes: "Til Death Do Us Part: An Improvised Love Story" for the murder mystery lover and "Secrets, Lies & Alibis: An Unscripted Drama" for those who love their tea piping hot and improvised. Masks are mandatory unless eating or drinking. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, no older than 48 hours, is required for entry.

A Valentine’s Day Cello-bration

Feb. 13

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Virtual

Maybe you wanna stay in and wine and dine yourself or your loved one(s). Well, there is a virtual concert you can tune into from home. Oregon Symphony members and husband and wife duo Marilyn de Oliveira and Trevor Fitzpatrick will perform a free concert that can be streamed as a gift to the greater Portland community. If that’s not couple goals?

A Romantic Dinner

Sometimes "the classics" are "the classics" for a reason. If you’re looking for a romantic fixed plate situation there are tons of restaurants to choose from in a foodie town like Portland. We suggest you give it a Google, but we have procured three for you:

Norr Kitchen: Norr Kitchen offers seasonal and vegetarian tasting menus as well as a chef’s table menu. It still has openings for parties for Valentine’s Day and Valentine’s weekend.

Buffalo Gap Saloon & Eatery Share the Love charity dinner: Buffalo Gap Saloon & Eatery is hosting a fixed plate charity dinner to benefit Michelle’s Love, an organization that helps single parents who are receiving cancer treatments. Michelle’s Love provides financial support as well as house cleaning and meals to help parents have more time to spend with their children.

Hunt & Gather: Hunt & Gather is hosting a Feb. 12 Valentine’s Day fixed plate menu with the option for a wine pairing and cheese course add-ons. Hunt & Gather is a fine dining restaurant in the Pearl District, so put on your fancy shoes.



