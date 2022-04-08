8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 5-7

We're looking at another hot weekend in the Portland area, but there are too many great things going on to shun the outdoors!

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're looking at another hot weekend in the Portland area, but there are too many great things going on to simply shun the outdoors! Experience other cultures, see some sweet sneaks, immerse yourself in music — just remember your sunscreen and keep water within reach.

Pickathon

When: August 4-7

Where: Pendarvis Farm, 16581 Southeast Hagen Road, Happy Valley, Ore.

What's going on: A long weekend featuring an eclectic collection of musicians at a constellation of stages, supplied by some great local food and beverage vendors, studded with a handful of excellent comedians, a small army of DJs, authors reading their works, with interludes from podcasters and wellness instructors. It's a whole lot, so we recommend the full schedule flow chart printout. Parking is available (at a price), but car camping spots are already sold out. The organizers have encouraged biking to the venue, so Bicycle Passes are free.

Chinese Festival

When: Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square

What's going on: A celebration and exhibition of Chinese culture, featuring dances, music and other stage performances, authentic food, craft activities, an art show and public health resources.

Sneaker Week

When: August 4-10

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: More like a series of events than a single one, Sneaker Week is billed as an opportunity to bring together sneaker enthusiasts and the people who design and create them, all in a city where several of the biggest shoe brands have a major presence. Different days have different locations and themes: Design, Music, Sport, Media, Science and Tech.

Vanport Jazz Festival

When: August 5-6

Where: Colwood National Golf Course, 7313 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: The Vanport Jazz Festival hasn't seen as many years in Portland as the Waterfront Blues Festival, but it's just as deeply rooted in the city's history — perhaps more so. Beyond bringing tremendous jazz musicians to Portland, the festival pays tribute to the historic city of Vanport that was wiped out in a flood back in 1948, including the homes of thousands of African Americans. Many of those people settled in Portland in whatever way they could, some opening and congregating at jazz clubs that soon became a beacon of music culture. As the festival organizers say, Portland's jazz scene eventually receded in the same way that the Vanport flood waters did, but this annual celebration of music is meant to pay homage to that legacy.

Dahlia Festival

When: Aug. 4 through Sept. 30

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: If you just need to wake up and smell the ... dahlias, there are plenty of opportunities to do so in the coming days. The Annual Dahlia Festival boasts almost 40 acres for strollin' and a display garden of more than 370 dahlia varieties. You can order bulbs if a particular varietal catches your eye, or buy some cut to take home with you. There are also food carts, live music, a Sunday farmer's market and a selection of classes to attend while the festival is ongoing.

William Byrd Festival

When: August 5-21

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: If the music options presented thus far are not classical or ecclesiastical enough for you, check out the William Byrd Festival. Set at a number of Portland churches over the coming days, the festival pays tribute to Renaissance composer William Byrd, lauded as one of the greatest of his age. This year the festival also pays particular attention to Byrd's mentor, Thomas Tallis. The weeks-long event includes a series of church services, concerts and lectures.

Fremont Fest

When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Northeast Fremont Street from Northeast 42nd to Northeast 51st

What's going on: An annual street fair celebrating the Beaumont and Wilshire neighborhoods, you can expect plenty of vendors — including shopping specials from area businesses — live music, games for kids, bike and pet parades and a pub crawl.

Obon Fest

When: Saturday, Aug 6, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 Southeast 34th Avenue, Portland