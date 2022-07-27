8 things to do around Portland this weekend | July 29-31

Some of Portland's most iconic and time-honored events are happening this weekend, covering everything from beer to bikes to birthday suits.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hot out there this week, and that's not looking likely to change over the weekend. Regardless, the weather's beautiful and some of Portland's most iconic and time-honored events are happening this weekend — covering everything from beer to bikes to birthday suits. Just make sure you seek shade and have plenty of water to drink if you're venturing out.

Oregon Brewers Festival

When: July 28-30

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland

What's going on: After two dry years, the Oregon Brewers Festival is back. Enjoy craft brews from all over the Beaver State, whether you're a beer connoisseur or just like the way it disappears when you drink it. It's free to enter the festival area — IDs will be checked — but you'll need to purchase a keepsake tasting mug and drink tickets to enjoy the brews. Those can be paid for in advance or at the door.

World Naked Bike Ride

When: July 30 at 9 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Park, Portland

What's going on: As we've mentioned before, there are many bicycle-borne events happening around Portland this summer, but none have quite the enduring cultural cachet of the World Naked Bike Ride. If you're feeling bold, strip down and mount up — for fun, for the love of cycling and for "the folly of oil dependency." If it's as hot this weekend as it has been all week, you may even find the experience a refreshing change of pace. We know it starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday in Peninsula Park and it's supposed to be a smaller occasion than previous years, but the route will be a surprise.

WasabiCon PDX

When: July 30-31

Where: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 Southwest 6th Avenue

What's going on: Formerly Newcon PDX and briefly Fandom PDX, the event now known as Wasabicon PDX started in 2012. It's a gathering for fans of anime, cosplay, gaming and admittedly everything "geek." Like similar conventions, it features a number of celebrity guests, panels, exhibits, games and the work of local artists. Weekend passes are sold out, but there are still tickets for just Saturday or Sunday as of this posting.

The Makers Fair

When: July 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Northwest Wilson Street, Slabtown, Portland

What's going on: If you haven't had enough of local beer — or if you're looking to branch out from there — The Makers Fair can cure what ails you. Hang out at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company or enjoy some of the other food and drink vendors on-site, listen to live music and peruse the wares of some eclectic local makers assembled by Assemblage. Attendance is free, and you can pop into the brewery to enjoy some AC if it gets too hot outside under the tents.

Portlandia Mermaid Parade & Festival

When: Saturday, July 30, 12 p.m.

Where: Poet's Beach, Portland waterfront

What's going on: At noon on Saturday, the merfolk of Portland assemble at Poet's Beach before parading up the waterfront to Bill Naito Legacy Fountain. And they do all of this without the benefit of feet. The parade's end culminates in a "splash mob" at the fountain. This year, the Portlandia Mermaid Parade's theme is Rainbow Waters, which the organizers say is a "shellabration of Queer merfolk in Portland, and the efforts being made to cultivate equity, inclusion and human rights for LGBTQ+ communities." Beyond the parade itself, there is a virtual market and some other connected events to check out.

Street Bazaar at the Electric Blocks

When: Friday, July 29

Where: Nova Building, 1615 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Portland (Eastside Industrial District)

What's going on: Portland's Eastside Industrial District may not immediately strike one as a center of the city's artistic and cultural scene, but the developers of the Electric Blocks aim to make it so. Street Bazaar makes its second foray this year after getting started in 2021. This Friday, the parking lot of the Nova building will become a pop-up market featuring music, food, drink and arts vendors. Organizers say it's produced by the same people who brought you Portland Flea, Roux Portland and Portland Bazaar.

Oregon Jamboree

When: July 29-31

Where: Sankey Park, Sweet Home, Ore.

What's going on: If you want to get out of the city and get a taste of the country life, the Oregon Jamboree will be going on all weekend in the town of Sweet Home, southeast of Lebanon. The presenters are oddly coy about the exact location, but suffice to say that it's somewhere around a park right smack in the middle of town — it will be hard to miss, if hard to navigate. The festival itself features two stages and 25 shows over three days, headlined by contemporary country big-timers like Old Dominion, Trace Adkins and Miranda Lambert.

Blumenauer Bridge Opening Day Celebration

When: Sunday, July 31

Where: Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bridge, Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and Northeast 7th Avenue, Portland