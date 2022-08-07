10 things to do around the Portland area this weekend | July 8-10

Last weekend was a big one for Portland-centric events, so why not wander further afield this weekend? Or not, because there's plenty to do right here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Okay, hear us out — not all of the events to follow are in Portland proper. But if you don't mind taking a nice summer drive (or bike ride), they aren't very far away either. And of course there are some things to do right here in the City of Roses.

Harefest

When: July 8-9

Where: Clackamas County Event Center, 694 NE 4th Ave., Canby

What's going on: It's a music festival (for adults 21 and over) featuring almost two dozen tribute acts, and they've pretty well covered at least the '70s and '80s in Top 40 music. For those about to rock, we salute you.

Oregon Country Fair

When: July 8-10

Where: 24207 Hwy 126, Veneta, Ore. 97487

What's going on: The Oregon Country Fair creates events and experiences that "nourish the spirit, explore living artfully and authentically on Earth, and transform culture in magical, joyous and healthy ways." If you're interested in something multicultural, artsy and a bit out there, you may feel at home here.

Meanwhile, back in the city ...

The Big Float

When: Sunday, July 10

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park

What's going on: Ready to get your float on whilst in good company? This year, organizers say the Big Float is celebrating its 10th and final anniversary, one last big party for the Willamette River. It is a ticketed event, and proceeds go toward the Human Access Project.

Mississippi Street Fair

When: Saturday, July 9

Where: N Mississippi Ave between N Fremont & Skidmore

What's going on: This Saturday, North Mississippi Avenue will shut down for a giant takeover of food, vendors, music and fun. Expect three different music stages, an area for kids, a "rib-off" competition, and tons of other stuff to enjoy.

Rose Cup Races

When: July 9-10

Where: Portland International Raceway

What's going on: Didn't get enough of car races during the Rose Festival? There's still the Rose Cup Races. From the organizers: "Fans from across the country will gather to enjoy high-speed racing by seven different race groups, special salutes to the cars, exhibits, displays, vendors and more. Presented by Friends of PIR, the Rose Cup Races was the first major event ever held at PIR in 1961. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. daily, with cars on course by 9 a.m. each day; races run until late afternoon."

Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series

When: July 7-31

Where: Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

What's going on: Watch movies under the stars at OMSI, plus a little something extra in the form of audience participation. From the organizers: "A PAM CUT summer screening will be a complete experience, with giveaways, contests, games, and sing-alongs that make the film come alive in new and exciting ways. Think Face/Off with Nic Cage or John Travolta facemasks, spooky stories before a screening of The Babadook, a BYO Stuffed Animal sing-along for Sing 2, dancing lessons with Strictly Ballroom, dress-up nights galore, plus DJs and specialty drinks to make the night more eventful than sharing a pint of ice cream on the couch.

"Doors open at 8 pm with food and beverages available for purchase. Music begins at 8 pm and films begin at dusk."

Kraftwerk 3-D

When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

What's going on: "We are the robots." If you'd like to experience the full effect of these pioneers of electronic music, this is real deal. From the organizers: "Bringing together music and performance art, Kraftwerk 3-D concerts are a true 'Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art' ... With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century."

Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale"

When: July 7-17

Where: Portland Playhouse, 602 Northeast Prescott Street

What's going on: The Portland Shakespeare Project brings to life a modern translation of William Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale," part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Play On! Project.

Pedalpalooza

When: Ongoing

Where: All over Portland

What's going on: Pedalpalooza is a whole series of grassroots events for the cycling enthusiast, going on this weekend and throughout the summer. From the organizers: "Pedalpalooza is a festival of bikey fun. Hundreds of different events are organized by people like you. Most rides are free and all are open to the public to join. Bike Summer will be three whole months of fun on two wheels."

East Portland Summer Arts Festival

When: July 9-10

Where: Ventura Park, 460 SE 113th Avenue, Portland, Oregon