Live music and movies all summer on Portland's south waterfront

The Lot at Zidell Yards released its summer lineup, which includes the Waterfront Blues Festival, a Portland Pride event, more live concerts and movies.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lot at Zidell Yards released its summer lineup of live music, movies and events for 2021. The events begin in late May and go through August. The Lot at Zidell Yards is a former shipyard that has been converted into an outdoor venue on Portland's south waterfront, between the Tillikum Crossing and Ross Island bridges.

One of the highlights of the summer will be the Waterfront Blues Festival, scheduled for July 2-5. Other events planned for the venue include Portland Pride, a series of film and music hosted in partnership with Hollywood Theatre and more live music. See a complete list of events at the bottom of this article.

Christina Fuller, co-owner and partner of Fuller Events of Portland, said they’re excited to bring live shows back to the community this summer in an environment that’s safe for performers and the audience. In April, Fuller talked to KGW about their plans for the space, which will have small pods where smaller groups can gather.

“We’re building out a socially distant outdoor performance venue, knowing that events look different,” said Christina Fuller of Fuller Events. “So you’ll get the experience of sharing the moment of the live music or the charity auction or the festival, but still within appropriate spacing and the comfort of being around people that you choose to be around.”

The plan for The Lot at Zidell Yards also includes food service, a stage for performers and an enormous 16-by-30-foot LED screen to highlight live shows or show movies.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at thelotatzidellyards.com.

Live music

Saturday, May 29: Sávila

Sunday, May 30: Federale

Monday, May 31: Rosé and Roses with Jacob Miller

Thursday, June 3: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5: The Dandy Warhols

Saturday, June 12: Cardioid + opening set by Nick Delffs

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19: Summer Brass with Members of the Oregon Symphony (tickets on sale May 18)

Sunday, June 20: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters

Wednesday, July 14: Liv Warfield (tickets coming soon)

Friday, July 16: Ural Thomas & The Pain (tickets coming soon)

Saturday, July 17: Y La Bamba (tickets coming soon)

Movies and live music

Friday, May 28: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (PG) + opening set by Portland Cello Project

Monday, May 31: Love & Basketball (PG-13) + opening set by Karma Rivera

Tuesday, June 8: Rear Window (PG) + opening set by 45th Parallel’s Pyxis Quartet

Friday, June 11: Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)

Tuesday, June 15: Thelma & Louise (R) + opening set by Roselit Bone

Tuesday, June 22: Troop Beverly Hills (PG)

Saturday, June 26: Coming to America (R) + opening set by Cool Nutz and DJ Fatboy

Monday, June 28: Stand By Me (R) + opening set by The Shivas

Tuesday, July 20: Labyrinth (PG, tickets coming soon)

Tuesday, July 27: The Muppet Movie (G, tickets coming soon)

Wednesday, July 28: Casablanca (PG) + opening set by Onry (tickets coming soon)

Tuesday, Aug 3: WALL-E (G, tickets coming soon)

Portland Pride