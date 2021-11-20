Snowvana snow sports festival is back at Oregon Convention Center this weekend

The "largest snow sports festival in the Northwest" is back after getting canceled last year because of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Convention Center is all about snow this weekend for the annual Snowvana snow sports festival.

Organizers say Snowvana is the "largest snow sports festival in the Northwest." People can shop for ski and snowboard gear and check out, much of it on sale, or check out ski films and other activities.

Event organizer Doug Fish is especially excited after last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.

"It feels great to be back. Everyone here is so energized getting ready for the new season," said Fish.

Since 2019, Snowvana has merged with another snow show called Ski-Fest for an even bigger event. A crowd lined Saturday up morning for Snowvana's 2nd day open for the weekend.

The event runs through Sunday and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to enter. You can get tickets online or at the door. Entry is free for kids under 12.

Now all skiers and boarders need is a little snow.

Mount Hood Meadows and Timberline don't have enough snow yet to open. The resorts will set an opening day depending on when Mother Nature delivers.

Leigh Capozzi, brand and marketing director for Mt. Bachelor, said the Central Oregon resort had to push back its opening day due to lack of snow.