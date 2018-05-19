According to Google Search Trends, "The Royal Wedding" has been a drastically rising search term since the end of March. Another increasingly searched for topics in the last month include "Meghan Markle wedding dress" and "Thomas Markle."

PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his US fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. - Prince Harry will attended a memorial on Monday marking the 25th anniversary of the racist murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in a killing that triggered far-reaching changes to British attitudes and policing. The prince and his fiancee Meghan Markle joined Stephen's mother Doreen Lawrence, who campaigned tirelessly for justice after her son was brutally stabbed to death at a bus stop on April 22, 1993. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 17 Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his US fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. - Prince Harry will attended a memorial on Monday marking the 25th anniversary of the racist murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in a killing that triggered far-reaching changes to British attitudes and policing. The prince and his fiancee Meghan Markle joined Stephen's mother Doreen Lawrence, who campaigned tirelessly for justice after her son was brutally stabbed to death at a bus stop on April 22, 1993. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 17

Another trending search? "Prince Harry full name."

A quick Google search will tell you that the prince's full name is really just four first names: Henry Charles Albert David.

OK, so David is his last name? No. Dig deeper and you'll learn royals don't typically use one and really only members of the Royal Family without titles use the family's surname. In 1960, Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth decided that all of her descendants would carry the name Mountbatten-Windsor (a combination of hers and Prince Philip's family's names).

Harry's current title is "His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales." When Harry was in school he simplified his name by using 'Wales" as his last name as did William when they both served in the British Armed Forces, a royal expert explained to Town & Country. William's son George will follow suit. He is registered at school with the last name Cambridge. His parents even left off last names on their first born's birth certificate.

TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chances are Markle will not take Harry's last name when they marry on May 19, seeing as he doesn't even use it! But the two will be designated new titles by Queen Elizabeth. Rumor has it, they will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Though her new title would be the Duchess of Sussex, we will still know her as Meghan Markle, much like the media still calls the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

And there you have it! Simple, right!?

Who are we kidding? Nothing is simple when it comes to the Royal Family.

One last fun fact, most of the people searching for Prince Harry's full name, according to Google, live in the U.K.

© 2018 KPNX