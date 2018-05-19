They sealed it with a kiss.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex — ended their touching, tradition-breaking royal wedding ceremony with a kiss outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

With this, Harry and Meghan broke with the palace tradition of just-married royal couples sharing their first kiss as newlyweds on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Harry's parents, Charles and Diana, were the first royal couple to smooch on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1981, following their ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. So did Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah in 1986, after marrying at Westminster Abbey. Years later, in 2011, Harry's brother, William, shared a kiss with Duchess Kate on the balcony after their Westminster Abbey wedding.

Combo picture shows Britain's Prince Charles kissing Diana, Princess of Wales during their wedding on July 29, 1981 and Britain's Prince William kissing his wife Kate on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. (AFP/Getty Images)

Instead, Harry and Meghan kissed on the chapel steps before entering their Ascot Landau carriage for a 25-minute procession through Windsor ahead of their reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall in the castle.

