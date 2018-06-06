PORTLAND, Ore. — The nation's oldest and largest children's parade happens today in Portland.

The Rose Festival Junior Parade begins at 1 p.m., starting in the Hollywood District at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Children from all over the Portland metro area participate in the parade, dressing up in costumes, walking with their parents or pets, and riding their bikes and on colorful floats. Marching bands and dance teams from local elementary and middle schools provide music and color to the festivities.

The grand marshal for the parade this year is Dillon the Pickle, mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team.

The Junior Parade became an official Rose Festival event in 1936.

