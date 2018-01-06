PORTLAND, Ore. – The Rose Festival’s brightest tradition returns on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of downtown Portland to watch the 2018 Starlight Parade.

The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 11 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the parade, KGW will live stream the festivities

The weather should be pleasant for those going to the parade. KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said Saturday night should be clear and warm, as temperatures will reach a high in the low 80s before steadily decreasing throughout the night.

More than 100 illuminated groups are expected to work their way through the 2.25-mile route. This year’s route begins at Northwest Burnside and 9th Avenue, weaves through downtown Portland and ends at Lincoln High School.

The formation area from Northwest Burnside to Glisan Street and Northwest Broadway to 10th Avenue will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. The parade route will be closed off to traffic at 6 p.m., except for Burnside which will be blocked off at 7 p.m.

The Portland Thorns, who won the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League championship, are the grand marshal for the parade.

This year is the 42nd rendition of the parade, an annual event during the Rose Festival.

Preceding the parade is the Starlight Run. Thousands of runners, many dressed in costume, will run through the parade route and be cheered on by parade-goers. The run begins at 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln High School.

