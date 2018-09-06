PORTLAND, Ore. -- The biggest and grandest parade of the Rose Festival season is winded through the streets of Portland on Saturday.
This year’s “flower-ful” celebration features 15 full-size all-floral floats, 12 all-floral mini-floats, 16 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and much more.
Photos: 2018 Grand Floral Parade
01 / 41
Photos: Rose Festival Float Barn 2018
Rose Festival Float Barn
