8 things to do this weekend in Portland | March 10-12

Looking for something to do this weekend? You've got options as most St. Patrick's Day festivities commence.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend, you've got options for things to do in Portland as most St. Patrick's Day festivities commence. There's the Shamrock Run if you're feeling like Forrest Gump, Kells Irish Festival, Portland's St. Patrick's Day parade and much more.

Shamrock Run

When: March 12

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, Portland

What's going on: Known for attracting more than 20,000 participants, the Shamrock Run returns to the Rose City for their annual event. It's Oregon's largest running and walking event, according to the group. The event holds an array of races at a variety of distances with a traditional finish line festival at McCall Waterfront Park.

For more information visit Shamrockrunportland.com.

Kells Saint Patrick's Irish Festival

When: March 10-18

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, Portland

What's going on: Renowned as the largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Oregon, the annual Kells Irish Festival attracts celebrants from all over. This year the festival will take place over the course of two weekends. It will also collaborate with the Shamrock Run event on Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

To learn more about the festival and how to attend, click here.

Kells St. Patrick's Festival returns 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

St. Patrick's Day Parade

When: March 12

Where: Beverly Cleary School, 1915 NE 33rd Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Portland's St. Paddy's Day parade returns to the streets this year live and in person. The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Beverly Clearly School near NE Hancock Street and 33rd Avenue.

For more details visit Portlandstpaddysparade.com.

Open Music with Gabriela Montero

When: March 11-13

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Latin Grammy award-winning pianist Gabriela Montero will be in Oregon for almost a week, playing in various venues in Portland, Salem and Eugene. A Venezuela native, Montero is known for her unique compositional gifts as a pianist. Montero's musical tour goes all the way through June.

Tickets start at $25 at orsymphony.org.

If you don't catch her this weekend, she'll have one more show on Tuesday, March 14 in Eugene. Tickets start at $18.25 at theshedd.org.

Winter Music Festival

When: March 11

Where: Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, 13121 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: On its 10th year, Winter Music Festival returns with several bands on two major stages. This year the festival will feature a total of six bands, which include Vintage Soul. The festival doesn't just provide entertainment but it also gives back to the community. Festival-goers are asked to bring canned goods for the Oregon Food Bank, according to its website.

General admission tickets start at $40 at Winterbluesfest.net.

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

When: March 9-12

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: Get carried away with life at Cirque du Soleil Corteo — a modern twist to your traditional circus clown show. It's an event that entertains the entire family. Acrobatic stunts, comedy and spontaneity is what the show is all about. The show is a celebration of the clown Mauro who has passed, but his spirit carries on (this is the storyline).

Regular tickets start at $60 at ticketmaster.com. There's a family offer with tickets starting at $57 at ticketmaster.com.

Rose City Sneakerfest

When: March 11

Where: The Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler Street, Portland

What's going on: Portland's first-ever premier sneaker event for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts is back. The fest gives vendors a chance to sell and trade shoes with other sneakerheads or customers. The goal of Rose City Sneakerfest is to put the city of Portland on the world stage as the true sneaker capital of the world, according to its website.

For entry tickets, click here.

Paw Patrol Live!

When: March 11-12

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, Portland

What's going on: The pups are on the road and coming to Portland this weekend. The Paw Patrol crew — Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, and Sky — are all ready to take you on live-action adventure spectacle. The showing will also include unique photo ops with the characters, so don't forget your cameras.