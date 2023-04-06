8 things to do around Portland this weekend | April 7-9

Here's our list of things you can do this weekend from Easter Sunday activities to an intimate concert at The Patricia Reser Center for The Arts.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite the wet weather in Portland this weekend, we have compiled a few options for fun spring activities for you. Whether you want to do Easter activities with the family or experience an intimate live concert — we’ve got an activity for everyone.

🐰Hop Into Spring🐰

When: April 8

Where: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland

What's going on: Portland may be lacking the blue skies and warmer weather this weekend but Hop into Spring at the Oregon Zoo is still underway. The event offers a fun filled day with popular zoo residents, including Bernadette, the Amur tiger. The zoo will also offer educational opportunities for the entire family.

Reserve your tickets here.

🐰Easter Brunch Cruises🐰

When: April 9

Where: Portland Spirit Cruises, 1010 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland

What's going on: Portland Spirit Cruises is offering an unforgettable Easter brunch cruise aboard one of its boats for your entire family and friends. The two-hour cruise on the Willamette River offers a buffet, mimosas, live music and more. If you're looking for a brunch with a view, this offer might be for you.

Book your Easter cruise here.

🐰Easter Sunday at The Grotto🐰

When: April 9

Where: The Grotto, 8840 Northeast Skidmore Street, Portland

What's going on: The Grotto in Northeast Portland is celebrating Easter Sunday with an Easter Procession following a mass celebrating the resurrection of the Lord at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

When: April 7

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: Are you ready to rumble? The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment are invading Portland Friday, showing off their athleticism and dramatic skills. The event will feature Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and more. Watch as enduring rivalries are played out in the ring live at the Moda Center.

Get tickets here.

The Blue Hour in Concert

When: April 8

Where: The Patricia Reser Center for The Arts, 12625 Southwest Crescent Street, Beaverton

What's going on: Members of the Oregon Symphony are joined by composer/vocalist Shara Nova on a song cycle — The Blue Hour. The intimate concert explores memories of childhood, war, love and loss. The Washington Post described it as "a gorgeous and remarkable unified work," and was voted a 2022 Top 10 Classical Album by NPR.

To snag your tickets to this concert, click here.

Nike Hoop Summit

When: April 8

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: The Nike Hoop Summit is a prestigious international basketball game that brings elite amateur men's and women's basketball players from across the world under one roof in the Rose City. This is the first time this season that the summit will feature a women's game.

Women's game: 4 p.m.

Men's game: 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here. For the rosters for the U.S. and World teams, click here.

Tribute Night at The Coffin Club

When: April 8

Where: The Coffin Club, 421 Southeast Grand Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Get ready to dance the night away like it's 1988. The Coffin Club in Southeast Portland is hosting a one-of-a-kind tribute night to alternative rock bands from the 80s: Joy Division, New Order and The Smiths. The night will also feature special guest DJ Michael Wimer of Information Society.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

When: Now-April 30

Where: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn

What's going on: Spring is officially here and the city of Woodburn is ready to show off its colorful burst of flowers. Each spring, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival draws thousands to come and witness the acres of tulip fields in full bloom. In addition, the festival will also have a gift shop, pony rides and more. All tickets must be purchased online for this year's festival.

To purchase your tickets, click here.