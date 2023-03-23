8 things to do around Portland this weekend | March 24-26

Stop, get out and smell the roses, spring has arrived! Here are some weekend events to kick off the season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's spring time in Portland, which means cherry blossoms are beginning to bloom and so are outdoor events. Here are some weekend events to help you kick off the season.

🌷Spring On The Farm🌷

When: March 25-April 2

Where: Triskelee Farm, 29700 Southwest Mountain Road, West Linn

What's going on: A small family-owned farm in Wes Linn is hosting guided educational tours to help you ring in the arrival of spring. Tickets will secure your opportunity to snuggle lambs, chicks and baby bunnies. Weekend tours need reservation in advance, and weekday tours will be just public tours.

For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

Portland Trail Blazers: Women in Sports Celebration

When: March 24

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: As the nation continues to celebrate Women's History Month, the Portland Trail Blazers' Women in Sports Celebration is underway. This Friday as the Blazers take on the Chicago Bulls, the game will feature a pregame celebration, special performances and other fundraising efforts. The Blazers will be joined by partner nonprofit, Women's Foundation of Oregon, to recognize inspirational women in our community.

To learn more and for tickets, click here.

Emotional Oranges

When: March 24

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland

What's going on: The Los Angeles R&B/pop group, Emotional Oranges is coming to Portland this weekend as part of "The Pulp Fiction Tour 2023." The group released its first single, "Motion," back in 2018 on SoundCloud, which was then used as the theme song for RuPaul's Drag Race 2018. In December they dropped their latest work, "The Juice: Vol III," the final instalment in their trilogy by the same name.

Snag your tickets to the show here.

Portland Gay Men's Chorus — The Body Electric

When: March 25-26

Where: Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 Southwest Crescent Street, Beaverton

What's going on: The Portland Gay Men's Chorus presents The Body Electric, a concert about freedom, peace and joy for all. The show honors the never-ending crusade against oppression in the pursuit of a more perfect union. Join the chorus as they raise their voices in celebration of all that they are and all that we hope to be.

Buy tickets for Saturday, March 25, here.

Buy tickets for Sunday, March 26, here.

Portland Mercado — Tamales Festival

When: Now-March 26

Where: Portland Mercado, 7238 Southeast Foster Road, Portland

What's going on: The Portland Mercado is back at it again with another festival — Tamales Festival. From now through Sunday, March 26, select participating businesses at the Mercado will be offering their own take on the traditional dish. Tamales will be sold from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day or until sold out. Bring your appetite and support small businesses this weekend.

For more information and list of participating businesses, click here.

Studio Ghibli Film Festival

When: Now-April 2

Where: Empirical Theater at OMSI, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue Suite 100, Portland

What's going on: The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brings back its 8th Almost Annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival. The event has been running all month long giving the audience an opportunity to experience 18 films from the acclaimed animation studios. Certain screenings will include special guest speakers. Some of the films on the list for this weekend include "Ponyo," "My Neighbor Totoro" and more.

To learn more and the film festival schedule, click here.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

When: Now-April 30

Where: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn

What's going on: Spring is officially here and the city of Woodburn is ready to show off its colorful burst of flowers. Each spring, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival draws thousands to come and witness the acres of tulip fields in full bloom. In addition, the festival will also have a gift shop, pony rides and more. All tickets must be purchased online for this year's festival.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Ticket to Dine

When: Now-March 26

Where: Old Town and downtown Portland

What's going on: It's about time you rediscover downtown Portland. Ticket to Dine is inviting you to dive back in to Portland's once famous dining scene in downtown. The process is fairly simple: dine, play and win. Every entrée purchased at a participating location comes with a Ticket to Dine, giving you an opportunity to win pretty rad prizes.