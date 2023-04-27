8 things to do this weekend in Portland | April 28-30

Experience other cultures, find your new favorite cider, immerse yourself in new music — no matter what you're in the mood for, there's something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As you may have heard, Portland is finally getting some sunshine and it's expected to follow through the weekend — perfect for outdoor events. Experience other cultures, find your new favorite cider, immerse yourself in new music — no matter what you're in the mood for, there's something for everyone.

Here's our list of events to attend this weekend.

82nd Avenue of Roses Parade

When: April 29

Where: Southeast Bush Street and 82nd, Portland, OR

What's going on: After its hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual parade is back this weekend in Southeast Portland. The parade was started in 2007 by a small group of businesses, friends and neighbors with the purpose of showing off and welcoming people to the neighborhoods around 82nd Avenue. This year the Lee's Association and Lion Dance Team will be joining the parade.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at Southeast Bush Street and travel north on 82nd Avenue and finishing at Southeast 78th before noon. For more information, click here.

New Year In The Park

When: April 29

Where: Glenhaven Park, 7900 Northeast Siskiyou Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The largest and most important traditional Southeast Asian cultural festival returns to Portland this weekend. The event offers Southeast Asian communities an opportunity to celebrate their cultural heritage with the general public. The festival will showcase cultural dance and music performances, as well as food and merchandise. The festival aims to highlight Southeast Asian communities in the Portland metro area.

Admission is free. To learn more about the festival, click here.

The Biggest Clothing Swap In The Northwest

When: April 30

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Looking for a whole new wardrobe? The Crystal Ballroom is hosting the biggest clothing swap event in the northwest Sunday where $10 and a bag of clothes gets you a new outfit. This is an all-ages event and will feature music from DJ Gregarious. The more people attend, the more clothes to choose from.

There are some rules you must follow in order to participate. Click here for rules and tickets.

Choir Boy

When: Now-May 14

Where: Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 Northwest 11th Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: The Portland Center Stage presents Choir Boy, a play from the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight. The play is about a young, queer student leading the choir group at his all-boys prep school. Identity and community clash in this play filled with music and soul-stirring dance. The play explores "all that it means to march to your own drum."

For more information and tickets, click here.

The One Motorcycle Show

When: April 28-30

Where: The Lot at Zidell Yards, 3030 Southwest Moody Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: The world's largest, most-renowned custom motorcycle event returns to Portland for its 14th year. The event showcases 300+ custom-built motorcycles on display at the historic Zidell Yards Barge Building. Attendees can also expect professional stunt shows, bike demos and more. There will be food trucks and plenty of photo op opportunities.

For more information, tickets and schedule, click here.

Salo Panto - Album Release

When: April 30

Where: Holocene, 1001 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Listen up music junkies! Salo Panto, a rock band based in Portland, is having an album release party for their latest work, "Parallel Narratives." The live-show oriented band will be joined by Mink Shoals and another Portland based band, Phantom Note. If you're looking to find new music, or just love live music shows, this event is for you.

Admission fee is $10. For more information and tickets, click here.

Hood River Cider Fest

When: April 29

Where: Hood River Event Site, Portway Avenue Hood River, OR

What's going on: The 8th annual Hood River Cider Fest returns this spring. The fest offers cider drinkers an opportunity to sample ciders from Oregon and Washington's finest cider makers. About 30 cideries will be participating this year. With great warm weather this weekend, grab your glass and go find your new favorite cider.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

When: Now-May 7

Where: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn, OR

What's going on: Spring is officially here and the city of Woodburn is ready to show off its colorful burst of flowers. Each spring, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival draws thousands to come and witness the acres of tulip fields in full bloom. In addition, the festival will also have a gift shop, pony rides and more.

All tickets must be purchased online for this year's festival.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

