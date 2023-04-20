8 things to do this weekend in Portland | April 21-23

If you're looking for ways to do your part this Earth Day, big or small, here's a list of some events happening around Portland this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This Saturday is Earth Day and Portland is set to celebrate in a wide variety of ways, many of them demonstrating support for protecting our shared environment. Local organizations are focusing on nature and ecology, sparking conversation and encouraging Oregonians to get out and get involved.

SOLVE: Earth Day Cleanup

When: April 22

Where: Throughout Portland

What's going on: SOLVE is excited to celebrate Earth Day with a statewide event this April, the Oregon Spring Cleanup. SOLVE is a nonprofit organization that organizes volunteer trash cleanups every month with a mission of improving our environment. They hope the Oregon Spring Cleanup becomes a family tradition for Oregonians to come together and care for the state.

Registration is required. For a list of clean up events, click here.

Multnomah Village Earth Day Celebration

When: April 22

Where: Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR

What's going on: Multnomah Village is hosting a fun-filled day of art, music, fashion, food and more this Saturday. The event will offer community activities that celebrate and support Earth Day. There will also be live music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a sidewalk art sale. Multnomah Village's Consign Couture will be in attendance teaching the community about the impact of fast fashion and more.

For more information, click here.

Tyron Earth Month Event

When: April 22

Where: Friends of Tyron Creek, 11321 South Terwilliger Boulevard, Portland, OR

What's going on: Tyron Creek, along with One Tree Planted, invite you to attend a special Land Tending volunteer event. According to Tyron Creek, volunteers will gather near the Nature Center and hear about project leaders and hike to a project site together. Some of the task include pulling plants by hand, planting new trees and more.

To sign up, click here.

Mason Bee Tour & Tasting

When: April 22

Where: Estate, 8800 Enchanted Way Southeast, Turner, OR

What's going on: If you're looking to venture south, you might want to make a stop at the Willamette Valley Vineyards. In celebration of Earth Day the winery is hosting a Mason bees tour where not only will you get to taste some wine but you'll learn about the bee program there. Visitor's will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at pollinators at work.

The cost is $30 per person. Make your reservation here.

Portland Pizza Week

When: Now-April 23

Where: Participating venues

What's going on: Portland Mercury's Pizza Week makes its return this year, giving pizza lovers all that cheese and more for only $3 a slice. This year a total of 36 Portland locations are participating, including Sizzle Pie. Some locations may be offering $20 whole pies too. Get your pizza on this weekend!

For participating locations, click here.

Baker's Dozen Coffee Beer and Doughnut Fest

When: April 22

Where: John's Marketplace - Powell, 3560 Southeast Powell Boulevard, Portland, OR

What's going on: The 7th annual Baker's Dozen Event returns with the big three: coffee, beer and doughnuts! For $40 a head you can enjoy all 13 coffee beers, coffee samples, all 13 doughnuts and even a souvenir glass. According to the event's webpage, tickets are only available for those 21+ only, but all ages can attend.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Twirl at Kenton Club

When: April 22

Where: Kenton Club, 2025 North Kilpatrick Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: If you're looking to groove this weekend, Kenton Club in North Portland might have the disco tunes for you. This Saturday, its premier queer dance party returns — Twirl, a North Portland queer disco group. The event is presented by LeMix, the resident DJ, and will feature DJ Passports.

The cover cost is $15.

Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival

When: Now-April 22

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, Portland, OR

What's going on: Calling all sewing enthusiasts — the Portland Expo Center is hosting a quilt and sewing festival this weekend ... a shopper's paradise! You can expect to find a variety of sewing, quilting, and craft supply exhibits. The festival will also offer free demos and door prize drawings. If you're looking for a new sewing machine or tools, this is where you'll want to be this weekend.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Jonathan Soto is the curator of "Things To Do" for KGW's digital platforms. Know of an event you'd like to see featured? Let him know! Email him at jsoto@kgw.com. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @thejonathansoto.