8 things to do this weekend in Portland | May 19-21

It's the third weekend in May and the sun is still shining. This weekend brings an annual art walk, a wedding expo, Kali Uchis, McMenamins UFO Festival and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The verdict is in — the sun will still be shining this weekend☀️

It's the third weekend of May and outdoor festival season keeps getting closer and closer. But for now this weekend brings TEDxPortland, an annual art walk at Mt. Tabor, Grammy award-winning artist Kali Uchis, the McMenamins UFO Festival and much more.

Here's our list of things to do this weekend.

Museum Free Day

When: May 20

Where: Portland Art Museum, 1219 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Portland Art Museum, in collaboration with Oregon Rise Above Hate, are offering free admission all day on Saturday. This is your chance to experience the current exhibitions like Nature Vive: Paul Missal, amongst others. Tickets will be available to reserve online starting May 17, but will also be available on the day of the event.

For more information and a list of current exhibitions, click here.

McMenamins UFO Festival

When: May 19-20

Where: McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 310 Northeast Evans Street, McMinnville, OR

What's going on: The 23rd annual UFO Festival makes its landing this weekend. Take a short trip south to experience all the fun and excitement. The fest will feature live music, fun runs, costume contests, live podcast recording, sci-fi films and so much more. The event began as a way to honor the now famous 1950 UFO sighting on a farm outside of McMinnville.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Film by Bike Film Festival

When: May 18-21

Where: Hollywood Theater, 4122 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR

What's going on: Grab your bike and head over to the Hollywood Theater this weekend for the Film by Bike Film Festival. The gigantic film fest will feature the world's best bike movies. The event will also host a bike ride (of course), after parties and filmmaker events. This is the 21st annual festival and will be both streamed online and in-person.

For more information, tickets and schedule, click here.

Mt. Tabor Art Walk

When: May 20-21

Where: Mt. Tabor neighborhood

What's going on: It's the third weekend of May which means the return of the annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk. The event will showcase 38 different artists this year, and the art ranges from ceramics, fiber art, glass, mixed media and more. There will be 24 different sites throughout the Mt. Tabor neighborhood in Southeast Portland where many can view and purchase high-quality art produced by local artists. Some of the artists include Rachael Allen, Robin Bown, just to name a few.

The event is free! For more information, directory and maps, click here.

TEDxPortland

When: May 20

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: TEDxPortland returns this weekend for its 11th year. The event this year "will embrace fluidity, strength and balance," according to the TEDxPortland website. The one day event will feature 11 TED talks and four musical performances. Some of the speakers include a mental health advocate, a finalist of NBC's 'The Voice' and more.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $79. If you can't make it, KGW will be streaming the event through our KGW+ app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Android and iOS.

Kali Uchis

When: May 21

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Kali Uchis is back again with new music. The Grammy award-winning artist released her latest work "Red Moon In Venus" on March 3. She described the album as a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. Special guest Raye will be joining Uchis in her North American tour "Red Moon In Venus" this spring.

The show is sold out, but you can try snagging resale tickets on stubhub.com.

Portland Bridal & Wedding Expo

When: May 20-21

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland, OR

What's going on: Every season is wedding season! If you're planning a wedding but don't know where to start — start here! The wedding expo will feature wedding professionals excited to help you find the perfect dress, venue, music and more. It's time to turn your "dream wedding into a reality" this Sunday.

For more information and free passes, click here.

Asian Heritage Month

When: Now-May 28

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 Northwest Everett Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Lan Su Chinese Garden is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special cultural programs and performances throughout the month. Portland's Chinese garden has partnered with more than 20 local cultural organizations to present and explore the history, traditions and arts of AANHPI cultures.

For more information and a list of events this month, click here.

