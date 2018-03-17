Things to do this weekend in Portland for St. Patrick's Day | March 17-19

Spring is upon us, and so is St. Patrick's Day. Here are a few festivities for the holiday happening around Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially St. Patrick's Day weekend! Last weekend we had a head start to the festivities with the annual Shamrock Run on Sunday, but this weekend the real fun starts. From drinking beer to drinking even more beer, here are a few festivities for the holiday happening around Portland (and other fun events).

☘️Kells Saint Patrick's Irish Festival☘️

When: March 17-18

Where: Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, 112 Southwest Second Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Renowned as the largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Oregon, the annual Kells Irish Festival attracts celebrants from all over. This year the festival will take place over the course of two weekends. Last weekend it collaborated with the Shamrock Run event on Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. This weekend the festival continues at Kells' downtown location.

To learn more about the festival and how to attend, click here.

☘️Paddy's Saint Patrick Festival☘️

When: March 17

Where: Paddy's Bar & Grill, 65 Southwest Yamhill Street, Portland

What's going on: Join Paddy's to celebrate St. Patrick's Day while helping out the Children's Cancer Association (CCC). This year marks Paddy's 14th year partnering with the organization. A portion of net proceeds will be donated to the CCC. The celebration is set to include live Irish music, dancers, food and much more.

Tickets are sold out online, so you might want to call and see if they are selling tickets at the door.

☘️Portland's 2023 Saint Paddy's Day Bar Crawl☘️

When: March 18

Where: Various bars citywide

What's going on: If Friday doesn't work for you to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, don't worry because a fun-filled bar crawl is happening Saturday with your name on it. Your one ticket to this exclusive bar crawl will get you into the city's most popular nightclubs and bars. You'll get to enjoy live music, drink specials and more. Must be 21+ to participate.

To learn more and to purchase a ticket, click here.

SZA's SOS Tour

When: March 18

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: After five years, countless features and a Grammy, songstress SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album "S.O.S." in December. The album held the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 200 for four weeks back to back — a record previously held only by Janet Jackson. She announced her first-ever arena tour just days after the release of "S.O.S." and Portland is one of her stops. SZA will be joined by singer and songwriter Omar Apollo.

The show is sold out. But ticketmaster.com is showing "Official Platinum" tickets starting at $475. Secondary sellers on seatgeek.com are selling tickets starting at $86.

Ticket to Dine

When: March 17-26

Where: Old Town and downtown Portland

What's going on: It's about time you rediscover downtown Portland. Ticket to Dine is inviting you to dive back in to Portland's once famous dining scene in downtown. The process is fairly simple: dine, play and win. Every entrée purchased at a participating location comes with a Ticket to Dine, giving you an opportunity to win pretty rad prizes.

To see a list of participating locations, click here.

Worst Day Of The Year Ride

When: March 19

Where: Lucky Labrador Brew Pub, 915 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: Calling all bike riders, Worst Day Of The Year Ride makes its return this year. Come out and ride with other fun-loving people. There are multiple routes to choose from, including the 15-mile Urban course. Your ticket will also include a healthy breakfast option, a half-time party and more.

To learn more and to register, click here.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

When: March 17-April 30

Where: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn

What's going on: The first day of spring is just a few days away and the city of Woodburn is ready to show off its colorful burst of flowers. Each spring, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival draws thousands to come and witness the acres of tulip fields in full bloom. In addition, the festival will also have a gift shop, pony rides and more. All tickets must be purchased online for this year's festival.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Abby's Closet Prom Dress Giveaway

When: March 18-19

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast MLK Jr Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: The spring annual prom dress giveaway returns again. The event invites high school students to a 2-day prom dress giveaway at the Oregon Convention Center. With more than 7,000 dresses already donated, high schoolers can choose a dress that fits their style completely free of charge.

To learn more and to register, click here.