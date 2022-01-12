8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 2-4

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. This weekend you've got a tree festival, the Nutcracker and more to look forward to.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well, here we are. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There's snow in the mountains, the Portland Christmas tree is lit and The Benson Portland just unveiled its annual gingerbread display — things are looking jolly. And there might actually be snow showers in the Portland metro area in our near future. This weekend you've got a tree festival, the Nutcracker and more to look forward to.

Benson Hotel Annual Gingerbread Display

When: Nov. 30- Dec. 30

Where: The Benson Portland, 309 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: The Benson Portland is taking "decking the halls" to the next level with their annual gingerbread installation. The masterpiece themed after Multnomah Falls, was crafted by pastry chef David Diffendorfer and is on display for the public to see. This is the perfect weekend thing to do with the kids — just don't make sure they don't take a bite of the giant cookie.

Festival of Trees

When: Dec. 2-3

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: It seems like every weekend something is always going down at the Oregon Convention Center. This weekend a Portland tradition returns, bringing Portlanders that holiday magic to kick off the holiday season. Stunning Christmas trees and displays and even a raffle — who doesn't love to win prizes? Proceeds from this event will benefit Providence Children's Health.

The Portland Mercury's Holiday Drink Week

When: Now through Dec. 4

Where: Various bars and restaurants

What's going on: Jim Beam presents the Portland Mercury's Holiday Drink Week, bringing you holiday-themed drinks for the low. This is the perfect time to explore local — participating — bars and restaurants you've been eyeing while sipping' delicious boozy concoctions. But please drink responsibly.

Portland Lesbian Choir: Be A Light

When: Dec. 3-4

Where: Parkrose High School Theater, 12003 Northeast Shaver Street, Portland

What's going on: The Portland Lesbian Choir presents Be A Light, a show said to bring an uplifting message for the season. The Portland lesbian chorus will let their voices shine and will feature a variety of genres and styles. These shows are to resurrect the music from their cancelled winter 2021 concerts.

Come Meet Jack and Sally

When: Dec. 4

Where: Lloyd Center, 1405 Lloyd Center, Portland

What's going on: There's nothing like the holiday season at the Lloyd Center. This weekend only, catch Jack and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at the Lloyd Center. You can snap photos with the characters at the Santa set where it becomes spooky for the day. Proceeds from this meet and greet will benefit Howard's Heart.

The Nutcracker

When: Dec. 3

Where: Fort Vancouver High School Center for International Studies, 5700 East 18th Street, Vancouver

What's going on: The Vancouver Dance Theater is hosting their annual classic rendition of the Nutcracker. This special performance gives young dancers the opportunity to be part of a semi-professional show. Bring the entire family to experience the magic of the Nutcracker this holiday season.

Unique Markets: Portland Holiday 2022 Market

When: Dec. 3

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 North Winning Way, Portland

What's going on: Here's another market for a chance to get those Christmas gifts for family and friends. Come and discover 160 emerging brands and designers all under one roof. Plus enjoy free drinks, food while listening to a live DJ mixing the latest. If you want to help out small businesses this season, this is where you want to be this weekend.

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

When: Throughout the month of December

Where: Various locations