8 things to do this weekend in Portland | June 2-4

The weekend is jam-packed with an array of must-attend events. This weekend brings Pride Ride, the Starlight Parade, Melanie Martinez and much more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend brings a new month, the start of Pride Month, and really marks the kick off for summer outdoor events in Portland.

June's first weekend brings a Pride Ride, the Starlight Parade, Melanie Martinez and much more — no matter what, there's something for everyone.

Pride Bike Ride

When: June 2

Where: Director Park, 815 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: June is Pride Month and on Friday Portland streets will come alive for the annual Pride Ride. This fun family-friendly bike ride will also commemorate the late Darcelle XV and World Bicycle Day. Portland drag performer Poison Waters will be hosting the community event, which will end with a dance party at the Cart Blocks food cart pod.

To register for this event, click here.

My People's Market 12

When: June 3-4

Where: Redd East Event Space, 831 Southeast Salmon Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The family-friendly event returns this weekend for an indoor/outdoor market experience. The event is free and will have over 100 BIPOC businesses, food, music and performances. Come out and make new friends, discover new businesses, for an unforgettable experience.

For more information, click here.

Taste the Corridor

When: June 3

Where: Left Coast Estate, 4225 North Pacific Highway West, Rickreall, OR

What's going on: If you don't mind a little drive south of Portland, Left Coast Estate invites you for a tasting session this Saturday. They will be featuring wines from vineyards and wineries from the Van Duzer Corridor AVA. Your ticket will give you access to two hours of tasting. Participating vineyards include Johan Vineyards, Andante Vineyard and more.

To make your reservation, click here.

Grand Lodge Brewfest

When: June 3

Where: 3505 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR

What's going on: McMenamins Grand Lodge is hosting its first-ever brewfest this weekend. The 21 and over fest will be held from 2-8 p.m.. It will offer 24 beers on tap to test, five ciders to sip, one coffee roaster to uplift, food and live music. Attendees are encourage to bring lawn chairs and blankets to get comfortable while soaking up the sun. A commemorative glass is included with your ticket purchase.

For more information and purchase tickets, click here.

Starlight Parade

When: June 3

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 Southwest Naito Parkway, OR

What's going on: CareOregon Starlight Parade is the most popular events of the festival as the parade lights up the streets of downtown. This bright tradition features marching bands and flood-lit floats, glow-in-the-dark umbrellas and more. You can enjoy the fun in-person or from the comfort of your couch. Drag performer Poison Waters is the grand marshal this year leading the parade.

Parade route here.

Maná — Mexico Lindo y Querido Tour

When: June 3

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The popular Spanish rock band, Maná is on tour once again. Maná will bring a little piece of Mexico to Portland this weekend — playing nearly four decades of hits, including smash hit "Oye Mi Amor." The tour "Mexico Lindo y Querido" kicked off in February and will end in December at the Los Angeles outdoor festival "Besame Mucho."

Tickets are ranging between $45 and $325 at ticketmaster.com.

First Friday PDX

When: June 2

Where: Eastside Portland

What's going on: This Friday marks the first Friday of the month which is when the First Friday Art Walk in Portland's Eastside Arts District takes place. The free, self-guided art walk is open to all. It features more than 23 independent galleries, shops and studios. The Thin Veil art show will be opening this Friday, and runs through July 28.

To learn more and a full schedule, click here.

Melanie Martinez — Portals Tour

When: June 4

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: American singer and songwriter, Melanie Martinez makes her return to music after nearly four years following her sophomore hit album "K-12." Her latest, "Portals" takes her fans into a whimsical and energetic adventure from start to finish. Martinez is one of the most successful artists to have started their career on NBC's The Voice.