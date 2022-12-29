8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 30-Jan. 1

After a forceful ice storm canceled many events last weekend, things seem to continued as planned this weekend — just in time to ring in the New Year.

This weekend brings plenty of New Year's Eve celebrations, plus a chance to whale watch along the Oregon coast. It's an over-whale-ming list of events —what will be your pick?

Champagne Ball

When: Dec. 31

Where: The Mark Building, 1119 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland

What's going on: If you're looking for a reason to bring out that sparkly dress or that black tie, this New Year's party might be for you. The Champagne Ball its on its 30th edition and is now taking place at the Portland Art Museum. Dance the night away to one of Portland's most popular bands, Hit Machine and DJ Eric Wright. You might want to reserve your tickets like now.

For more information on this event and ticket cost, click here.

New Year's Eve with Digable Planets

When: Dec. 31

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland

What's going on: They be to rap what key be to lock because they're cool like that: Digable Planets are in Portland this weekend and want to ring in the New Year with you. The Grammy-winning hip hop group will be joined by American rapper Karma River and DJ Spare Key for what might be an unforgettable night. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Make sure to secure your tickets as soon as possible.

For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow

When: Dec. 31

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: The Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest invites you to what they call "the largest sober New Year's party" in the Portland area. If you don't drink alcohol, NARA NW has you covered to help you close out the year with a powwow. There will be live music, singing and dancing — all alcohol-free.

To learn more about this annual powwow, click here.

Deeply Rooted NYE Party

When: Dec. 31

Where: 4765 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland

What's going on: Portland's newest sports bar — which offers indoor golf, craft drinks and a plant based food menu — is hosting a New Year's Eve party with NBA DJ and celebrity DJ O.G.ONE. He is widely known for being the DJ for the Blazers. The party is set to start at 10:30 p.m. and the bar will be running drink specials all night long.

View the party Instagram flyer here.

Whale Watching Week

When: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

What's going on: If you missed whale watching week back in March, this is your time to redeem yourself. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has stationed volunteers across 24 sites along the Oregon coast to help visitors, from all over, learn about these marine mammals. If you decide to whale watch this weekend, share your photos with us using the hashtag #myKGW or #KGWWeather

To learn more about this event, click here.

OJA Portland Market

When: Dec. 30-31

Where: 1315 Northwest Overton Street, Portland

What's going on: If you're looking to stay out of the rain this weekend, OJA Portland Market will open for your consideration. This indoor shopping and gathering place aims to represent the depth of Portland's diverse communities. The market is free for all to attend. They are accepting shoes and clothing for all ages at the door to aid those in need in Portland.

To learn more about this market and donations accepted, click here.

Zoo Lights

When: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Where: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland

What's going on: Now, if you are looking to get out and enjoy the rain, Zoo Lights is on its last days and waiting for you. Last weekend the event was cancelled due to the frosty ice storm that hit the Pacific Northwest, but it's back on this weekend. Make sure to grab your tickets to enjoy the lights, some treats and hot cocoa with family and friends.

For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

Peacock Lane

When: Dec. 30-31

Where: Peacock Lane, Southeast Peacock Lane, Portland

What's going on: If you haven't had the chance to walk down Peacock Lane this holiday season — this is your sign. The annual light display neighborhood is on its last leg of the 2022 holiday lights tour. Come see the sparkling lights, rotating Christmas trees and life-like replicas of Santa and Frosty.

For more information and to plan your visit, click here.