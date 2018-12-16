8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 16-18

With Christmas only a week away, here are some events to consider attending in the Portland metro area before it's too late.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lights, camera, Elf! With Christmas only a week away, here are some events to consider attending in the Portland area before it's too late. If you're in the mood for amazing light displays, concerts and markets, to snag those last minute gifts, you will not be displeased.

Peacock Lane

When: Dec. 15-31

Where: Peacock Lane, Southeast Peacock Lane, Portland

What's going on: A Portland tradition returns this weekend — holiday lights on Peacock Lane. It is truly the most wonderful time of the year, and the residents of Peacock Lane are excited to share their annual display of lights. Car-free nights are only this weekend from Dec. 15-17, you don't want to pass this one up. This year, visitors can enjoy the festive decorations and lights through Dec. 31.

The North Pole At Eagle Crest

When: Dec. 16-18

Where: 53 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego

What's going on: This is the last weekend for your chance to catch the Christmas display at Eagle Crest. You don't want to miss this magical experience. Bring the whole family to take a peek inside the North Pole present factory, see the reindeer and even get a chance to say hello to the polar bear family. No tickets or reservations required.

A Very Merry PDX-mas

When: Dec. 17

Where: Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 Southwest Grant Avenue, Tigard

What's going on: A fan favorite holiday revue is back. This theatrical event combines classic carols, holiday pop songs and original offbeat material created especially for Broadway Rose audiences. This show really has it all —dancing, singing and short sketches. Think of it as a holiday "Saturday Night Live" episode but in Portland.

Lents Holiday Pop-up Market

When: Dec. 17-18

Where: Lents Commons, 9101 Southeast Foster Road, Portland

What's going on: Last minute Christmas gift shopping? Come out and support the Lents community as they bring back their free two-day pop-up market. The market will include local vendors, handmade gifts, DIY gift wrapping, art vendors, crafts and live painting with Ideal PDX, and more. La Casa de Mamá will be there on Sunday only — selling tamales, vegan conchas and champurrado.

Elf in Concert

When: Dec. 17-18

Where: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Buddy the Elf is bringing Christmas cheer to Portland, along with the Oregon Symphony this weekend. Relive the heartwarming holiday cult classic on a giant screen with live sound. Listen to every note of John Debney's wonderful score in "Elf in Concert." Don't be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins and come get into the holiday spirit.

Posada Milagro

When: Dec. 18

Where: Milagro Theatre, 525 Southeast Stark Street, Portland

What's going on: An event for the entire family. Milagro brings back their annual bilingual Latino Christmas celebration. Offering crafts for kids, Spanish storytelling, food for sale, piñatas and an original pastorela. The event also includes two original theatrical performances with songs and dances. This is a free admission event, but you do have to purchase the authentic Mexican food.

Lustre Pearl Portland Holiday Party

When: Dec. 18

Where: 3932 North Mississippi Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Lustre Pearl Portland is hosting a pizza brunch, Santa visit and last minute market, this Sunday. Come meet Santa and shop local vendors for those last minute Christmas gifts. Also indulge in pizza and some drinks while you're there too. Some of the vendors include: Bleached by Josh, Mother Wood PDX, Wolfxdog and more.

Menorah Lighting

When: Dec. 18-26

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland