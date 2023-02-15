8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Feb. 17-19

Looking for something fun to do this President's Day weekend? Well you have options. From a jazz festival to The Goonies in concert, there's something for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's President's Day weekend and some have a three day weekend ahead of them. If you're looking for something fun to do, you have options. From the Portland Jazz Festival to The Goonies in concert to the FAN EXPO Portland, there's something for everyone.

Here are 8 things to do around Portland this President's Day weekend.

Portland Jazz Festival

When: Now- Feb. 25

Where: More than 30 venues across the Portland metro

What's going on: The Portland Jazz Festival is back for its 20th year in the Rose City. The two-week event is put together by the nonprofit PDX Jazz each February to celebrate Black History Month. The festival kicks off with a sold-out show by the Bill Freisell Four at the Pacticia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.

You can view the full festival schedule here.

Related Articles Portland Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday

Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show

When: Now - Feb. 19

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: The 48th annual PNW Sportsmen's Show returns with more than 800 exhibits, more than 120 seminars and more. This is the largest show west of the Mississippi and the most anticipated event for outdoor explorers of all ages.

Click here for event schedule and tickets.

The Eagles

When: Feb. 19

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill — also known as The Eagles, kick-off the band's "Hotel California" Tour 2023 in Portland. The show will feature "Hotel California" performed live from start to finish. The band will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir and a full set of their greatest hits, according to eagles.com.

Tickets are starting at $125 at ticketmaster.com.

Related Articles Concert tours, performing arts shows and more coming to Portland in 2023

Portland ValenTango

When: Now- Feb. 20

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Portland, 1000 NE Multnomah Street, Portland

What's going on: The largest and longest running tango festival, Portland ValenTango returns for its 23rd year. The event offers a friendly community with amazing teachers, live DJs and ample opportunities to dance and learn. All dancers, whether professional or not, are invited!

Online pre-registration is closed, but you can pay at the door. Click here for class schedule and to learn more.

The Portland Mardi Gras Ball

When: Feb. 18

Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell Street, Portland

What's going on: The annual ball returns to Portland to bring Louisiana Fat Tuesday culture to the Pacific Northwest. The ball is brought to you by the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus. This year the them is 'Cirque de Krewe' and will feature live performances by Brass Roots Movement, Too Loose Cajun and Zydecon Band and more. Dance the night away New Orleans style!

For more information and tickets, click here.

The Goonies in Concert

When: Feb. 18-19

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Calling all Goonies fans, the '80's cult classic film returns this weekend in concert. Relive the story of a group of kids from Astoria that come across a map leading to One-Eyed Willy's pirate treasure. Watch as Deanna Tham conducts the Oregon Symphony.

To learn more and snag tickets visit tickets.orsymphony.org.

FAN EXPO Portland

When: Feb. 17-19

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE MLK Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: FAN EXPO, formerly known as Wizard World Portland, makes a landing in Portland this weekend. This three day event brings fans the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming. The event will feature panels, workshops and even chance to meet some of stars and creators. Cosplay is encouraged!

For more information and tickets, click here.

Zwickelmania

When: Feb. 18

Where: Breweries citywide

What's going on: Zwickelmani returns and kicks off this weekend in Portland before heading to the rest of the state. Local, big and small, breweries open their doors for casual and hardcore beer lovers for one full day. Participating breweries will be offering beer tastings and even a chance to meet the brewers behind the beer.