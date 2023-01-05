8 things to do in Portland this weekend | May 5-7

Here's what's happening around Portland: Cinco de Mayo festivities, Asian American and Pacific Islander celebrations, Kentucky Derby events and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally May and there's so much happening. We have Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, a few heritage months, Mental Health Awareness and Memorial Day. But for this first weekend, all the buzz is about the return of Portland's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Here's what else is happening around Portland: Asian American and Pacific Islander celebrations, Rauw Alejandro at the Moda Center, Kentucky Derby events and more. Here's our list of events to attend this weekend.

Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

When: May 5-7

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland, OR

What's going on: The Portland Cinco De Mayo Fiesta returns this weekend after it was put on pause the past three years due to the pandemic. Fiesta goers can expect live performances from mariachis, Mexican folk dancers, singers and more. There will also be carnival rides and more than 30 vendors present to offer authentic Mexican flavors.

Cinco de Mayo at Bar Cala

When: May 5-6

Where: Bar Cala, 2703 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Bar Cala in the Alberta District is kicking off Cinco de Mayo festivities with two fun-filled weekend parties. The bar will have food and drink specials Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a "Latin Party" night featuring DJ Koloro and DJ L-Douglas, and Saturday is a "Reggaeton Hits" night featuring DJ AB.

Saturno World Tour

When: May 5

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Get ready for a show bound to be out of this world. Puerto Rican reggaetón singer, Rauw Alejandro announced "Saturno World Tour" in early January with special guest, Jabbawockeez, with a stop in the Rose City. The 30-year-old released his third album "Saturno" in November, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums. Rauw told his 2.3 million followers on Twitter that this tour is going to be one of the best tours of 2023.

Furin Project Symposium

When: May 5

Where: Portland Community College Southeast Learning Garden, 2305 Southeast 82nd Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon invites you to a year-long community art project installation tour this Friday. APANO's catalyst artist Midori Hirose — along with community members — have made ceramic Furins, "wind bells" in Japanese, and are now installed at PCC in the Student Commons building. This project aims to build community connections and engage in discussions about Indigenous stewardship.

Asian Heritage Month

When: May 6-28

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 Northwest Everett Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Come out and join Lan Su Chinese Garden as it kicks off its four-week-long celebration of special cultural programs and performances for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Portland's Chinese garden has partnered with more than 20 local cultural organizations to present and explore the history, traditions and arts of AANHPI cultures. Saturday's inauguration will be free.

Portland Derby

When: May 6

Where: The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 Southeast Salmon Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Another event returning to Portland after a lengthy hiatus — the 16th installment of the Portland Derby. A social event filled with fashion, roses, mint juleps, dancing and more. There will be over $2,500 in prizes for best dressed, making it the perfect reason to get your derby giddy up on.

Pokémon Regional Championships

When: May 5-7

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR

What's going on: Listen up Pokémon goers! The Pokémon 2023 Regional Championship is coming to Portland this weekend. Gamers, supporters and fans are invited to partake in this family-friendly event where competitors battle it out for the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion. Competitors can also expect prizes, scholarships and gift cards.

Rieke Art Fair & Student Art Extravaganza

When: May 7

Where: Rieke Elementary School, 1405 Southwest Vermont Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Looking for a Mother's Day gift or gifts? The Rieke Art Fair is happening this Sunday with lots to offer. You can find locally made prints and cards, ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more. The fair will also have live music and is conveniently right next to the Hillsdale Farmers Market. If supporting local artists and farmers your thing, then this is where you want to be this weekend.

Running from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.