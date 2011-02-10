8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 10-12

Whether you want to catch a live musical, shop from a marketplace, or go see some light installations, there are plenty of ways to have fun this Super Bowl weekend.

PORTLAND, Ind. — Love is in the air, but so is the Super Bowl this weekend. If you're not much of a football fan, you can catch a Broadway musical if you're feeling a bit fancy, shop from a local Indigenous marketplace, go out and find light installations throughout the Portland metro area and more — there are plenty of ways to have fun this weekend.

Portland Winter Light Festival

When: Now-Feb. 11

Where: Citywide

What's going on: And the lights keep on shining. The 8th annual PDXWLF is underway with light installations on display until Saturday, Feb. 11. This year the light installations will be in a pop-up-like format throughout Portland to minimize crowding and give visitors more time to view installations. The theme this year: The Lights of Stars.

You can visit pdxwlf.com to learn more about this free event.

Trail Blazers: Celebration of Black History

When: Feb. 10

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct. Street, Portland

What's going on: The Trail Blazers return this year with their annual Celebration of Black History, an event that honors Portland's Black and African American community. This night will feature special live performances, products from Produce Portland and multiple fundraising opportunities. The theme this year is "Pass the Mic." The Blazers will be spotlighting educators, activist and leaders in the Rose City.

Tickets start at $17 at ticketmaster.com.

Black Love Day Comedy Show & Fundraiser

When: Feb. 11

Where: 7725 SW Nimbus Avenue, Beaverton

What's going on: For their 6th year, Black Community of Portland will be hosting a Black Love Day celebration — a day to express and show love to Black people. The event will showcase a variety of comedians with comedian G Wade hosting. There will also be a silent auction that will display local artwork for purchase.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. with tickets ranging from $60-$500.

Portland Indigenous Marketplace

When: Feb. 10-11

Where: Bar Carlo, 6433 SE Foster Road, Portland

What's going on: This Friday and Saturday only, the Portland Indigenous Market is hosting late pop-ups. PIM is a culturally-specific, community response organization. All the artists/vendors featured have Indigenous/Black ancestry. They will be selling hand-made and original designs. The event is free and family friendly. Food and drinks will be available to order via Bar Carlo.

To learn more about PIM visit Indigenousmarketplace.org.

The Rebound: Black History Month Kiki Showcase

When: Feb. 10

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside Street, Portland

What's going on: Portland kiki ballroom houses are coming together for a special showcase in honor of Black History Month. Black members from The House of Flora, Mattel and Ada will bring ballroom to the Crystal Ballroom with three walking categories: runway, face and vogue performance. This event is 18+ and will be live streamed as well.

Grab your tickets here now or pay $20 at the door.

Thorgy Thor and Cheyenne Jackson

When: Feb. 11

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, Portland

What's going on: A one-of-a-kind musical is coming to the Rose City. For one night only, experience Thorgy Thor, "Queen of Classical Music" and previous contestant of the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, along with Broadway star and recording artist Cheyenne Jackson. The show is bound to be outrageous and fabulous with renditions of Beethoven and Bruno Mars and even Madonna. The musical will also include dancing and feature our own Oregon Symphony.

Tickets are starting at $29 at orsymphony.org.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

When: Now- Feb. 12

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay Street, Portland

What's going on: If you're feeling bold and fancy maybe a Broadway show is for you. Catch the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud this weekend. It follows the journey of The Temptations, with their signature dance moves and harmonies. The award-winning musical tells the story of family, brotherhood and betrayal. Tickets are going fast so act now.

To learn more and snag some tickets, click here.

Black History Festival Northwest

When: Feb. 1- Mar. 4

Where: Citywide

What's going on: The Black History Festival NW makes its return this year with in-person events throughout the Rose City. The festival brings numerous events, from plays to intimate luncheons, drag shows and more. It will feature over 100 Black artists, businesses, leaders and organizations. Events this weekend includes Legacy Luncheon, honoring the past, present and future generations from Oregon's Black Community.

To learn more and view a full list of events visit worldstagetheatre.org.