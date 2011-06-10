8 things to do around Portland this weekend | June 9-11

Rose Festival festivities are coming to a close, while others emerge. This weekend brings The Alberta Street Fair, a "unique" immersive exhibition, and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rose Festival festivities come to a close this weekend but the fun doesn't stop there as other events and festivals are emerging for the summer. This weekend a new "unique" immersive — and permanent — art gallery will open its doors in Southeast Portland — Hopscotch.

Here's what else is happening around Portland: The Alberta Street Fair, the Grand Floral Parade, a bloody mary festival and much more.

Spring Rose Show

When: June 8 (1-7 p.m.) and June 9 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Where: Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR (2nd floor, above the ice skating rink)

What's going on: The nation's largest rose show returns this week showcasing more than 4,000 blooms. The annual Spring Rose Show, put on by the Portland Rose Society, will be handing out trophies to those entrants who grow the "most beautiful roses." Anyone can enter the show. They are expecting nearly 6,000 spectators from across the country.

This event is free!

PSU Farmers Market Ride

When: June 10

Where: This bike ride will have three meeting points:

1. Southeast Clinton Street and 41st Avenue at 10 a.m.

2. Southeast Clinton Street and 26th Avenue at 10:10 a.m.

3. Tilikum Bridge at Portland Opera at around 10:30 a.m.

What's going on: As part of Portland's Pedalpalooza this summer, Hami Ramani, a local bike rider, along with other ride leaders, will be hosting this all-ages bike ride from Southeast Portland to the Portland State University Farmer's Market every Saturday. The ride will help support local farmers, bakers and makers. It will also give you an opportunity to meet, connect and develop community in a "relaxed, informal setting."

This bike ride is free and riders are welcome to leave at any point during or after reaching the farmer's market.

The Grand Floral Parade

When: June 10 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Where: Northeast Portland

What's going on: The Grand Floral Parade is more than just a bright colorful parade — it's tradition. This parade features traditional large all-floral floats that everyone admires and love. Along with the floats parade guests can expect marching groups, vintage vehicles, flags and much more. Ticket reservations are required for indoor seats inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which you can snag here.

Parade route here.

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: June 10

Where: The Redd on Salmon, 831 Southeast Salmon Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Portland's "Brunch Party" of the year returns for its 5th year — The Bloody Mary Festival. Get ready to experience Portland's best bloody mary's — all under one roof — for one whole day. This is the one cocktail party you don't want to miss. The festival will also offer food, temporary tattoos, photo ops and more. Some of the participants this year include Bar Carlo, Pine State Biscuits, Jam on Hawthorne, amongst others.

The festival is divided into two sessions with VIP and General Admission ticket fees. To select and buy yours, click here.

Hopscotch Portland

When: All Summer long starting June 9

Where: 1020 Southeast 10th Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: Grab your phones and get ready to immersive yourself into 14 different art worlds worth Instagramming or TikTok. Hopscotch, an immersive and experiential brand from Texas, finds a home in the Rose City. The art gallery brings together artists in collaborative environments to create unique experiences. The location — the second permanent location — is sectioned into 14 individual immersive installations created by a diverse mix of local, national and international artists. The exhibit opens on Friday.

For schedule, hours and tickets, click here.

The Alberta Street Fair

When: June 11 (12-6 p.m.)

Where: On Northeast Alberta Street between Northeast 13th and 15th Avenue

What's going on: Celebrate Portland is kicking off the summer season in diversity and inclusion style, which never goes out. On Sunday Northeast Alberta Street will be closed off between Northeast 13th and 15th Avenue to bring you three blocks of over 90 local vendors ranging from crafts, food, live music and artists. The event will also feature a pop up fashion show put together by Rose City Fashion Week.

This event is free!

Portland IPA Fest

When: June 9-11

Where: Pine Street Market, 126 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: Pine Street Taproom, inside Pine Street Market in downtown Portland, is hosting the Portland IPA Fest this weekend. For $25, get a mug and 12 tasting tickets. There will be 30 regional IPA's to sample, including citrusy West Coast styles to hazy New England styles. Other Pine Street Market vendors will also be celebrating the vibrant beer culture and selling delicious food to pair with your IPA.

To secure your tickets, click here.

Portland Lesbian Choir: Draw the Circle Wide

When: June 10-11

Where: Parkrose High School, 12003 Northeast Shaver Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The Portland Lesbian Choir invites you into their circle this month with their spring concert special, Draw the Circle Wide. The show will feature guest artist Ara Lee James. They will have two shows, Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$25.

Click here to snag your tickets.

