8 things to do this weekend in Portland | May 26-28

It's here! Memorial Day weekend, and there is tons of fun in store. This weekend brings the CityFair, a Queer Prom, West Side Story in concert and more.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A much cooler weekend lies ahead but that's no reason to stop the fun. Speaking of fun, "Focus on Fun" is the theme this year for the Portland Rose Festival, which kicks off this Friday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

Here's what else is happening around Portland: Holi Spring Festival at Topaz Farm, a Queer Prom, West Side Story in concert and more. Here's our list of events to attend this weekend.

Rose Festival CityFair

When: May 26-Jun 11

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland, OR

What's going on: It's that time of the year again, Portland's official festival kicks off this Friday and this year's focus is all about fun! The first weekend brings entertainment, food and rides on the Waterfront with an opening night firework show. The weekend will also feature a sing along, clowns and characters, and interactive exhibits, amongst other things.

For a full schedule and to get your season pass ticket, click here.

Queer Prom

When: May 26

Where: Portland Art Museum, 1219 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: Get ready to get your glow on as the Native American Youth and Family Center presents: Queer Prom. This year's theme is Glow in the Dark Enchanted Forest. Neon attire is encouraged, but not required. The prom event will feature drag performances and catering, all free to attendees. The prom event is queer and trans youth attending school in the Portland metro area, grades 9-12.

Holi Spring Festival at Topaz Farm

When: May 27

Where: Topaz Farm, 17100 Northwest Sauvie Island Road, Portland, OR

What's going on: Celebrate the spring harvest at the 2nd annual Holi Spring Festival. This colorful, Bollywood and Bhangra dance party will feature music, powder mischief, dance demos, farm animals and South Asian food. The fest will feature DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid. Proceeds from the fest will benefit farmers in India.

To learn more about Holi and tickets, click here.

Multnomah County Fair

When: May 27-29

Where: Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 Southeast Oaks Parkway, Portland, OR

What's going on: The historic fair returns at Oaks Amusement Park this weekend. The fair will feature three full days of fun for the entire family. The fair has something for everyone, from exhibits, musical performances, a car show, small animal activities and more. On top of it all you'll get to enjoy the parks rides and its delicious food options.

Click here to plan your visit.

Portland Farmhouse & Wild Ale Festival

When: May 26-27

Where: Von Ebert Brewing, 14021 Northeast Glisan Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The 7th annual Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival returns this Friday and Saturday. The beer festival highlights the best in American farmhouse brewers and beers with an outstanding lineup from around the country. Each day will feature a different lineup of breweries and beers, so attending both days is encouraged. Graze Craze will be providing food options from snack plates to charcuterie boards.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Shakin' Up Alberta Street

When: May 26

Where: Donnie Vegas, 1203 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: The IMPACT! Sound returns for its monthly dance party — Shaking Up Alberta Street! Vibe and dance away to the sounds of ska and reggae on vinyl. The event has no cover charge and will feature special guests Sicoide and Proper Villain, with DJ Dump-Truck in the mix.

For more information, click here.

West Side Story

When: May 27-28

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR

What's going on: Experience West Side Story like never before as the Oregon Symphony plays Leonard Bernstein's electrifying score live with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim while the academy award-winning film plays on screen, which features choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Cultural Immersion Day — Japan

When: May 27

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 Northwest Everett Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: As part of Lan Su Chinese Garden's AANHPI Heritage Month "Culture Immersion Days" — this weekend the garden highlights Japan. The garden is partnering with various cultural organizations and providing the garden to present Japanese cultural performances, educational talks and more. Learn about the history behind the traditional kimono and modern Japanese dances.

All programs are free with garden admission or membership. Click here to learn more and snag tickets.

