8 things to do this weekend in Portland | May 12-14

It's Mother's Day amid record-breaking temperatures this weekend. But don't fret — here are some things to do to celebrate mom, both indoor and outdoor.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — In case you didn't know, it's Mother's Day weekend, and lucky for you the weather is bound to be sunny and warm. If you didn't get the memo, don't fret — here are some things to do to celebrate mom, both indoor and outdoor, in Portland.

Mother's Day Featured Tasting

When: May 13

Where: Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards, 18380 Northeast Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR

What's going on: Celebrate Mother's Day with a day trip to Lange Estate Winery this weekend. Experience Lange favorites with a special afternoon tasting. Charcuterie picnic boxes will be available for you to enjoy indoor or outdoor, depending on your preference. A reservation deposit of $30 will be required at the time of booking.

For more information and to book your visit, click here.

Mother's Day Cosmic Brunch

When: May 14

Where: Ecliptic Brewing, 825 North Cook Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: If staying local is more of your thing, why not celebrate Mother's Day at Ecliptic Brewing in North Portland. The brewery is gearing up to host families with a four-course prix fixe menu, which includes beer and cocktail specials. Enjoy the sun while sipping on a specialty drink. Ecliptic will also have a pop-up flower shop for your convenience.

The event is ticketed. Click here for more details and to RSVP.

Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival 2023

When: May 12-14

Where: Cannon Beach, OR

What's going on: Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend, more of a reason to head to the coast. And while you're at it, bring your bike because Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival is happening this weekend. The festival is a fun way to explore the beaches and the Cannon Beach community. Each day there will be a variety of events including a "community scavenger hunt," amongst other things.

For event schedule, registration and more, click here.

Cinderella

When: Now-May 21

Where: Northwest Children's Theater and School, 1000 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR

What's going on: The Northwest Children's Theater recently relocated on Broadway in downtown Portland. And it's presenting "Cinderella" as the first show in the The Black Box! The musical follows the magical story of "Cinderella" like never before. Viewers can expect tap-dancing, a big-band jazz score and more as children bring the story to life.

For more information and to plan your visit, click here.

Unique Markets

When: May 13-14

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 North Winning Way, Portland, OR

What's going on: Calling all Portland baddies, Unique Markets is setting up camp in Portland this weekend. The festival-like market will include 150 small businesses from local independent designers, artists and emerging brands. The entry fee will include a limited-edition tote bag, refreshments and more. This is the perfect indoor market to scout for a Mother's Day gift, or to treat yourself.

For more information and tickets, click here.

St. Johns Bizarre and Parade

When: May 13

Where: St. Johns, Portland, OR

What's going on: The weather is only getting warmer, and many local outdoor markets have launched. St. Johns' uniquely crafted celebration, St. Johns Bizarre, is underway just in time for Mother's Day. The fair will feature live music, crafts and food. The celebration also includes an annual parade.

The even is free and a "fantastic community event."

Ella Mai

When: May 14

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Ella Mai is stopping by this Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom as part of her "Heart On My Sleeve Tour." The "Boo'd Up" singer released her highly anticipated sophomore album — "Heart On My Sleeve" — a year ago. Mai released an extended version of the album, along with the announcement of the tour, in early 2023. This tour marks her second headlining tour.

The show is sold out, but you can find re-sale tickets at stubhub.com.

Asian Heritage Month

When: Now-May 28

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 Northwest Everett Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Come out and join Lan Su Chinese Garden as it kicks off its four-week-long celebration of special cultural programs and performances for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Portland's Chinese garden has partnered with more than 20 local cultural organizations to present and explore the history, traditions and arts of AANHPI cultures. Saturday's inauguration will be free.

For more information and a list of events this month, click here.

—