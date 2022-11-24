8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Nov. 25-27

The holiday season is officially in full swing and we got you cover on how to celebrate this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you were out and about Wednesday night and driving down Burnside Bridge you may have noticed the stag on the Portland sign over Old Town has a new look: a bright red-nose. This flip signals the start of the holiday season for Portlanders.

Here are some events to help you commence your holiday season right this year.

38th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Nov. 25

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Portland's Christmas tree at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be lit on Friday in an annual celebration that is returning to in person this year. It's a sign the holidays are officially here. The annual event will feature a joyful sing-along with Portland's own Thomas Lauderdale from Pink Martini and plenty of other local musicians and singers. KGW will be live streaming the whole celebration.

You can watch it on all our digital platforms, including our YouTube channel and KGW+, our free Roku and FireTV app. The tree lighting will also air live during our 6 p.m. newscast Friday night.

Small Shops Big Hearts

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 1

Where: Local shops citywide

What's going on: Thanksgiving is officially here, and that means the holiday shopping season is kicking off too. Local business owners are hoping that Portland shoppers will keep them in mind this year and this campaign is providing incentives for people to shop local. Shoppers visit or make purchases from participating stores to earn raffle tickets and unlock prizes over the course of the three-week event. Shop small to win big? Challenge accepted.

Phil Knight Invitational

When: Nov. 24-27

Where: Various state centers

What's going on: A celebration of basketball awaits you. PKI is a three-day bracketed event with eight of the nation's top men's basketball programs. It is hosted by ESPN Events. The event will also include the nation's top women's basketball programs; all joining in honor of Phil Knight's impact on the game.

Zoolights

When: Nov. 21-Jan. 5

Where: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland

What's going on: Portland's favorite holiday tradition is back. The Oregon Zoo Zoo Lights kick off this weekend. With more than 1.5 million lights on display, you can bring family and friends to explore the lights in the classic walk through or by car with a drive-through experience on select nights. Additionally, there will also be local food carts, hot cocoa, Oregon beer and other delicious treats for you to enjoy.

Christmas Festival of Lights

When: Nov. 25- Dec. 30

Where: The Grotto, 8840 Northeast Skidmore

What's going on: Fa la la la la! Choirs, caroling, puppet shows and more await you at the Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights. Known as the largest Christmas choral festival in the world, it features nearly 160 indoor holiday concerts performed by many of the region's finest school, church and civic choirs.

Tour De Orro

When: Nov. 25

Where: 45 East, 315 Southeast 3rd. Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Popular Mexican-American DJ Deorro is in town this weekend touring his latest album "ORRO." He will be joined by music artists JSTJR and Red Tape. Deorro is known for remixing multiple international DJs including Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke and Gareth Emery. If you are a dance and electronic music fan, this event might be where you want to be this Thanksgiving weekend.

Portland's Singing Christmas Tree

When: Nov. 26-27

Where: Sunset Church, 14986 Northwest Cornell Road, Portland

What's going on: The Christmas events are in full swing and Portland's Singing Christmas Tree isn't staying behind. They are celebrating their 60th anniversary and returning to Sunset Church this year. Get ready to experience 90 minutes of non-stop music, dance, and pageantry that will kick off your holiday season. Old and young this holiday event is sure to bring joy to all.

The Scandinavian Christmas Goat Market

When: Nov. 26

Where: Norse Hall, 111 Northeast 11th Avenue, Portland