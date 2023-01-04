8 things to do in Portland this weekend | March 31-April 2

Spring is the thing; here is our list of events to attend this weekend.

Spring is the thing, and there are plenty of events happening around Portland this weekend; from admiring cherry blossoms on the waterfront to catching a Studio Ghibli film at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Here is our list of events to attend this weekend.

Rhododendron Show & Sale

When: April 1-2

Where: Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, 5801 Southeast 28th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: The Portland Chapter of American Rhododendron Society presents the Early Blooming Rhododendron Show once again. The show focuses on rhododendron species and hybrid plants that are among the first to bloom in the spring.

Portland International Raceway Swap Meet

When: March 31-April 2

Where: Portland International Raceway, 1940 North Victory Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: This is the big one! The 5 miles of booths inside the raceway will be filled with vendors selling used car parts, vintage collectibles, cars and more. Entry fee is $10 and parking there is $10 — cash only. The swap meet is known for giving back to the community to help homeless children.

Trillium Festival

When: April 1

Where: Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 Southwest Terwilliger

What's going on: Celebrate the season at the 43rd annual Trillium Festival at Tryon Creek State Natural Area this weekend. This free family-friendly event offers educational stations around the Nature Center and more. Enjoy a day in the woods in celebration of Trillium and experience interactive learning for the whole family.

Cherry Blossoms at Tom McCall Waterfront Park

When: Now

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland

What's going on: This isn't really an event, but it is free and local. The weather might not be the greatest this weekend but cherry blossoms are in peak bloom right now at Tom McCall Waterfront Park — you don't want to miss your photo op moment.

Spring on the Farm

When: Now-April 2

Where: Triskelee Farm, 29700 Southwest Mountain Road, West Linn

What's going on: A small family-owned farm in West Linn is hosting guided educational tours to help you ring in the arrival of spring. Tickets will secure your opportunity to snuggle lambs, chicks and baby bunnies. Weekend tours need reservation in advance, and weekday tours will be just public tours.

Hairspray

When: March 31-April 1

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay Street, Portland

What's going on: The Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" will be in Portland this weekend. You don't want to miss the romantic musical-comedy based on John Waters' 1988 film classic. Join Tracy Turnblad as she turns the whole town around while still having time to win the boy she loves.

Brazilian Carnival Ball: A Decade of Light

When: April 1

Where: Bossanova Ballroom, 722 East Burnside Street, Portland

What's going on: Come and celebrate the 10th annual Brazilian Carnival Ball in style. The theme this year: A Decade of Light. This year the ball will be celebrating the traditional BOI BUMBÁ, a celebration from the heart of north and northeast Brazil. The ball will feature live music, dancers, DJs and more.

Studio Ghibli Film Festival

When: Now-April 2

Where: Empirical Theater at OMSI, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue Suite 100, Portland

What's going on: The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brings back its 8th Almost Annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival. The event has been running all month long, giving the audience an opportunity to experience 18 films from the acclaimed animation studio. Certain screenings will include special guest speakers. Some of the films on the list for this weekend include "Kiki's Delivery Service," "Castle in the Sky" and more.

