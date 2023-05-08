8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug 4-6

This weekend brings the India Festival, Unique Markets, JVKE at the Crystal Ballroom, a Hello Kitty pop-up and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend brings several festivals, including the return of Oregon's popular music festival, Pickathon. Here's what else is happening around Portland: Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology, Unique Markets, a Hello Kitty pop-up and much more on our list of events to attend this weekend.

Pickathon Music Festival

When: Aug. 3-6

Where: Pendarvis Farm, 16581 Southeast Hagen Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Oregon's music, arts and culture festival, Pickathon is underway hosting a wide variety of artists. For more than 20 years, the festival has featured local music ranging from indie, rock, rap and more. It also features art installations, a line up local chefs, comedy and meditation and yoga sessions. Day tickets or full weekend passes are available.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology

When: Aug. 3-6

Where: 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is hosting the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology for one weekend only. The festival will feature screenings of 119 films from 22 countries, followed by panel discussions, parties and presentations. Also on the list, 68 animated projects, including stop-motion and hand drawn animation.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Unique Markets

When: Aug. 5-6

Where: 300 North Winning Way, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Calling all Portland baddies, Unique Markets is setting up camp in Portland this weekend. The festival-like market will include over 60 of Portland's best independent brands and artists. The market aims to highlight unknown artists and brands while also growing the local economy. The entry fee will include a limited-edition tote bag, photo booth prints, refreshments and more.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Hello Kitty Café Truck

When: Aug. 5

Where: Bridgeport Village, 7455 Southwest Bridgeport Road, Tigard, Ore.

What's going on: Meow! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is on tour this summer and making a stop at Bridgeport Village this weekend for one day only. Hello Kitty fans can expect exclusive goodies and limited-edition merchandise, which includes a new Hello Kitty Cafe hoodie, amongst other things. The truck will be stationed near Regal Theaters from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. and only credit/debit card payments will be accepted.

JVKE

When: Aug. 5

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Singer, songwriter and producer JVKE makes a stop in Portland this weekend as part of his What Tour Feels tour. He rose to stardom during the COVID-19 lockdown through TikTok creating viral songs such as "Upside Down." He will be joined by Hariz, Maisy Kay and SkyeChristy.

Show is sold out, but tickets can be found through third-party ticket site StubHub.com

Chinese Festival

When: Aug. 5

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 715 Southwest Morrison Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Oregon Chinese Coalition is hosting its Chinese Festival at The Square in downtown Portland on Saturday. The festival is a celebration of culture and will feature nonstop entertainment, food, authentic arts and crafts and more. Admission is free and the event is said to be suitable for all. The festival will run from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

I'm the Mary!

When: Aug. 5

Where: White Owl Social Club, 1305 Southeast 8th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Grab your scrunchy and get ready to party like it's 1990. White Owl Social Club is hosting an 80's and 90's dance party and Pedalpalooza Bike summer event this weekend. Dubbed the cutest new dance party coming to Portland, I'm the Mary is based on the timeless classic 'Romy & Michele's High School Reunion.' Attendees are encouraged to dress in iconic fashions and to prove why they're the most changed for the better since high school. The event will also features pop-up drag performances.

For more information and tickets, click here.

India Festival

When: Aug. 6

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 715 Southwest Morrison Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's India Cultural Association (ICA) is gearing up for the India Festival at The Square in downtown. The festival is a celebration of India's Independence Day which will feature live music, dancing, food and other entertainment. ICA has been around since the 80's and aims to bring Indian cultural awareness in the Rose City. The festival runs from 11 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

