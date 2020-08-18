8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Aug. 18-20

This week you can check out PDX Soap Box Derby, Mic Check PDX, the grand opening of Midtown Beer Garden, ​Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend you've got the annual PDX Soap Box Derby, Mic Check PDX, the grand opening of Midtown Beer Garden, Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana and more to look forward to.

PDX Soap Box Derby

When: Aug. 19

Where: Mt. Tabor Park, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Each year full grown humans plummet down a winding Mt. Tabor road in wheeled machines of their own making. Participants have the chance to build their own contraptions — some built for speed, others made for chaos. The event is free to watch but organizers do ask for donations to keep the tradition going for years to come.

Portland BBQ & Brews

When: Aug. 18-20

Where: Washington Monroe Field, 1300 Southeast Stark Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: If you're a lover of BBQ and beer — look no further than Portland BBQ & Brews. There will be loads of breweries, food vendors, live music and even a wing eating contest. The event itself is free, but you'll need to buy drink and food tickets to enjoy those.

Welcome Market

When: Aug. 19

Where: 1005 Southeast Grand Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Alchemy is hosting the next Welcome Market and it's going to be a big one. The mingling is taking place at Urbanite in Southeast Portland and will feature food, drinks, activities, music and more. There will be over 50 vendors and small businesses doing their thang.

PDX Live Concert Series

When: Now-Aug. 24

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 715 Southwest Morrison Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's popular outdoor concert series is underway in downtown Portland. The series kicked off last week and closes out Aug. 24 with a stellar lineup, including Tegan and Sara, Greensky Bluegrass, Alex G, The Mountain Goats, and beabadoobee.

Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana

When: Aug. 18-20

Where: Legion Park, 1385 Park Avenue, Woodburn, Ore.

What's going on: For over 50 years, the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana has celebrated the end of the harvest and expressed the communities gratitude to its farmers and workers. People from across Oregon come to celebrate and enjoy cultural dancing and music. The fiesta will also feature Lucha Libre wrestling, carnival rides, food, soccer and much more. It will be free all day Friday and free Saturday and Sunday until 5 p.m. A $5 charge will apply after for ages 10+.

Mic Check PDX

When: Aug. 20

Where: 1624 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: On its 7th year anniversary, Mic Check PDX kicks off Portland Hip Hop week this year. Over the years Mic Check has created a space for artists to showcase their art and to grow the culture. Mic Check will be hosted by Dj Klyph and will feature performances by Cool Nutz & DJ Fatboy, Homeboy Sandman and more. DJ O.G. ONE will be in the mix. This year the event is also highlighting the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Midtown Beer Garden Grand Opening

When: Aug. 20

Where: 431 Southwest Harvey Milk Street at Southwest 5th Avenue

What's going on: Portland's oldest food cart pod got a glow-up earlier this summer and its finally ready for you. The pod will feature 25 new food carts, as well as 10 of the OG's. The grand opening will also have live music, which will include the return of The Last Artful, Dodgr. Fracture Brewing beer pod will be present brining the Beer to Midtown Beer Garden all afternoon. The grand opening is free for all ages (and dogs).

Portland Fashion Week

When: Now-Aug. 20

Where: Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville, 25035 Southwest Parkway Avenue, Wilsonville, Ore.

What's going on: Fashion Week is underway in the Rose City! Dubbed the the world's most sustainable fashion week, it focuses on slow fashion and the use of sustainable practices. Shows and parties are happening now through Sunday.

