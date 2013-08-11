8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Aug. 11-13

You've got the annual Taste of Latin America festival, the PDX Hot Sauce Expo, Jessy Lanza, Bridge Pedal and more to look forward to.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very hot weekend awaits us ahead but if you're in the mood for music, food, monsters and hot sauce under the Pacific Northwest sun, you will not be saddened. This weekend you've got the annual Taste of Latin America festival, the PDX Hot Sauce Expo, Jessy Lanza at Holocene, Bridge Pedal and more to look forward to.

PDX Hot Sauce Expo

When: Aug. 12-13

Where: OMSI Bridge Lot, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Calling all hot sauce connoisseurs, PDX Hot Sauce Expo is back and hotter than ever! Attendees can expect free hot sauce tastings and a wide selection of craft beers with amazing food vendors from BBQ to vegan. There will also be Lucha-style wrestling.

Jessy Lanza

When: Aug. 12

Where: Holocene, 1001 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Canadian producer, vocalist and DJ Jessy Lanza brings her vibrant and energetic pop sound to the Rose City this weekend. Lanza is currently touring her new album 'Love Hallucination' which includes the single 'Limbo.' She will be accompanied by artist Jacques Greene and presented by Spend the Night and Holocene. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Taste of Latin America

When: Aug. 12-13

Where: Portland Mercado, 7238 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The annual Taste of Latin America returns and for the first time ever as a two-day festival. Portlanders can expect everything and anything Latin from dancing to food to over 20 vendors selling goodies. The festival will also feature local Latin musicians and bands. The perfect weekend festival to cool off this weekend.

Elephant Garlic Festival

When: Aug. 11-13

Where: Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 Northwest Hillcrest Street, North Plains, Ore.

What's going on: This annual festival in North Plains is all about garlic, so we're sure vampires won't be present. Festival goers can expect craft and food vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, a marathon and other runs, a parade — and garlic of course. Lots of garlic. Admission is free.

Providence Bridge Pedal

When: Aug. 13

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: If you ever wanted to ride, or walk, across the Fremont Bridge, this Sunday is your chance as the annual Bridge Pedal returns. This event is one of the largest bike rides in the world, Bridge Pedal gives Portlanders a unique opportunity to bike across its iconic bridges. The rides offered do come with a cost, with proceeds benefitting the Better Outcomes thru Bridges program.

Seaside Beach Volleyball

When: Aug. 11-13

Where: Seaside Beach, Seaside, Ore.

What's going on: The Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament is the second biggest event of its kind in the world. It features more than 185 courts and 1,600 teams. Amateurs come from all over the world to take part. Registration to play is closed but you can still watch the action.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

When: Aug. 12-13

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, One Center Court Suite 150, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Monsters are invading Portland — well Hot Wheels monster trucks are. Get ready to get your glow on as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to the Rose City with 3 epic performances. And for the first time ever Portlanders can experience the fire and frost-breathing, car-eating dragon — Articgon!

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop

When: Now-Aug. 13

Where: 17402 Northeast Delfel Road, Ridgefield, Wash.

What's going on: Portland's premier modern-historic movie house, the Hollywood Theatre, is hosting a series of movies celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Friday it will feature 'Wild Style' on its actual anniversary, and 'Kush Groove,' starring Run DMC and The Fat Boys, on Saturday.

Next weekend we’ll be celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with screenings of WILD STYLE and KRUSH GROOVE. The first night... Posted by The Hollywood Theatre on Sunday, August 6, 2023

—