8 things to do in Portland this weekend | June 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially summer and there is plenty to do around the Portland metro area this weekend. From a Disney Pride Concert to the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, here is our list of 8 things to do.

Portland. The Man

When: June 24-25

Where: Various locations

What's going on: Portland's Grammy award-winning band, Portugal. The Man is celebrating the release of their new album "Chris Black Changed My Life," arriving Friday, June 23. The album is in honor of the groups late friend and band member, Chris Black, who died in 2019. The band took to their Instagram to present the event, "Portland. The Man," which lists a variety of special events in different locations across the Rose City this weekend.

Disney Pride Concert

When: June 24-25

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR

What's going on: Portland Gay Men's Chorus and the Oregon Symphony come together for a musical celebration of LGBTQ+ life, love, family and perseverance with Disney Pride in Concert. The concert will reimagined Disney classic songs from iconic films, classics and modern classics like Coco, amongst others.

To secure your tickets, click here.

Ava Max

When: June 25

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Albanian American pop singer, Ava Max is coming to the Rose City this weekend! Emerging in the late 2010's, Ava creates empowering dance music and is finally bringing it to her fans with her first ever headlining U.S. tour. The tour comes after the release of her sophomore LP Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Snag your tickets here.

Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio

When: Now-September 17

Where: 1219 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: Coming all the way from New York, Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio is the latest exhibition at the Portland Art Museum. It brings Portlanders a glimpse of what it takes to make a cinematic vision come to life. It will feature iconic creatures, set pieces, visuals, sound elements and more. The exhibition also hopes to give special attention to the local cinematic animation artists at Shadow Machine — a stop-motion animation studio based here in Portland.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts 2023

When: June 23-25

Where: Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 South State Street, Lake Oswego, OR

What's going on: This free art festival is celebrating it's 60th year. The theme this year, "Pop Goes The Festival." The festival features music, food, youth activities and more. It will also feature the "Art of the Album and Concert" exhibit which highlights three of the top poster artists in the world.

For more information, click here.

Kickstand: Comedy In The Park

When: June 23-September 1

Where: Laurelhurst Park, Southeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard & Stark Street, Portland, OR

What's going on: Grab your blankets and some snacks, "Comedy In The Park" kicks off this week. Every Friday this summer, the nonprofit, Kickstand will be hosting a free stand-up show at Laurelhurst Park. According to their Instagram post, Portlanders can expect PDX favorites and even surprise guests. The shows run every week from June 23 through September 1.

Festival of Balloons

When: June 23-25

Where: Cook Park, 17005 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Tigard, OR

What's going on: "Escape the ordinary" this summer at the Festival of Balloons in Tigard. This event isn't just pretty colors in the sky, its an event that provides fundraising opportunities for local non-profit organizations while celebrating community. You'll find crafts, foods, local vendors and more.

For more information and to snag tickets, click here.

Queer Wine Fest

When: June 25

Where: Remy Wines, 17495 Northeast McDougall Road, Dayton, OR

What's going on: Remy Wines is one of the few queer-owned wineries in Oregon. This summer Remy Wines is hosting the second annual Queer Wine Fest. Bringing together queer-owned, made and grown wines from across the country for an outdoor tasting and celebration.

Get your tickets here.

