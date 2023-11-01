Things to do in Portland: Locations open on Labor Day

Have the day off? Here are spots you can check out around Portland, plus a look at what stores and businesses are closed and open for the holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for things to do in Portland on Labor Day? Many have the day off work or school. Here are places to check out around the Rose City that are open Monday, September 4.

Portland Japanese Garden

Today's hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland

What there is to do: Walk through different styles of gardens in a serene 5.5-acre space with a teahouse and mountain view.

Oregon Zoo

Today's hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Last entry 4:30 p.m.)

Where: 4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR

What there is to do: Learn more about the animals that call the Oregon Zoo home. You can also ride the historic Washington Park and Zoo Railway, a six-minute train ride through the forest north of Elephant Lands.

Lan Su Chinese Garden

Today's hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last admission entry at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209

What there is to do: Lan Su is a botanical garden featuring rare plants native to China, decorative stonework and a tea shop. The Garden, the Garden Shop and the Tao of Tea are all open on Labor Day.

OMSI: Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

Today's hours: 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR

What there is to do: Hands-on exhibits, labs where you can put on your goggles and do real science, playgrounds dedicated to young kids, and spaces for teens

Labor Day Events:

Oregon State Fair 2023

Where: Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center, 2330 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Ore.

What's going on: September 4 is the fair's last day. Expect carnival rides, arts, food and games will also be present to keep the fun going.

Dahlia Festival

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Ever dreamt of walking on a rainbow? Here's your chance. The annual Dahlia Festival is underway in Canby with almost 40 acres of stunning dahlias featuring over 370 dahlia verities. The festival also features picnic tables, food carts, classes and more. Admission and parking is free.

TopWire Hop Project

Where: 8668 Crosby Rd NE, Woodburn, OR

What's going on: TopWire, a beer garden experience on the Crosby Hop Farm estate in the Willamette Valley, is opening up on Labor Day for a special, fun event. You can expect live music, food trucks and growlers going from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. TopWire is only open weekends in the summertime, with two weekends left before it shuts down for the season.

Closures, openings

What is open and what is closed on Labor Day 2023?

Post Office: As is the case with all federal holidays, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores are open on Labor Day but be sure to check with local stores to see if they have reduced hours.

Stock market: The New York Stock Exchange observes U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

Government offices: State, local and federal offices are closed on Labor Day.

Does UPS deliver on Labor Day?

UPS Store: UPS Store locations are closed on Labor Day, as well as other federal holidays, and there is no UPS pickup or delivery service on this day either.

FedEx: Some locations will be closed, but select stores will remain open with limited hours.

Are banks closed on Labor Day?

Most banks will close for the federal holiday, though ATMs and online banking will still be available.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco is one of the few national retailers that is traditionally closed on Labor Day. The warehouse club will not be open on Monday, Sept. 4.

Stores open on Labor Day 2023

Below is a list of some of the select national retailers that will be open on Labor Day this year.