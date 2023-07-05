8 things to do in Portland this weekend | July 7-9

This weekend brings an array of lavender festivals across Oregon, as well as Rose Cup Races at Portland International Raceway and much more.

It's July, which means Oregon wine country is blooming with lavender fields. Purples, pinks, even white blooms and all their beautiful scents are on display at various farms and gardens throughout the month — waiting for you.

Here's what else is happening around Portland: Portland Mercury's "Summer of Slushies" celebration, Pride at the Museum, Rose Cup Races at Portland International Raceway and much more on our list of events to attend this weekend.

Lavender Festival at Wayward Winds Farm

When: July 7-9

Where: Wayward Winds Lavender Farm, 17005 Northeast Courtney Road, Newberg, Ore.

What's going on: The lavender fields are in full bloom at Wayward Winds Lavender Farm in Newberg and waiting for you. This weekend, come out and explore all that lavender has to offer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Visitors will get a chance to pick lavender to take home, get lost in a lavender maze and shop lavender-based products. Plus, the photo op opportunities are endless.

The festival is free and open for all ages.

Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show

When: July 8-9

Where: Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 East Sheridan Street, Newberg, Ore.

What's going on: At this lavender festival in Newberg they are celebrating art and food on top of all things lavender. The 18th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show is returning and inviting the public to experience a unique festive event that brings local lavender growers together in one place. The festival will feature a "plein air" (outdoors) art show and various craft booths with lavender products.

The festival is free to the public. Saturday, July 8, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, July 9, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Helvetia Lavender Festival

When: July 7-9

Where: Helvetia Lavender Farm, 12814 Northwest Bishop Road, Hillsboro, Ore.

What's going on: The Lavender Festival returns this summer featuring a beautiful setting with views of Willamette Valley. A private garden will be open and available to the public during the festival. The festival will also feature artistic vendors with lavender goods. Food vendors will also be onsite with lavender-themed items.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To grab your tickets, click here. Proceeds support Samaritan Ministries in Ukraine during the war effort.

Lavender Festival and Farm Tour

When: July 7-9

Where: Growing Miracle Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, Ore.

What's going on: The Growing Miracle Lavender Garden is celebrating its 6th annual lavender festival this weekend along the banks of the Umpqua River. The festival will feature over 65 artisan booths offering lavender goods, food vendors, u-pick, lavender lemonade stands and more. If you're a morning person, they are also offering yoga in the lavender.

This festival is free to the public,. A $5 parking donation is being asked that will benefit Douglas High School FFA Chapter.

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, the festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 9, the festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer of Slushies 2023

When: Now-July 31

Where: Multiple locations citywide

What's going on: Looking for ways to stay cool this summer? Portland Mercury and Jim Beam have you covered as their Summer of Slushies celebration is underway. Everyday through July 31 slushy lovers can enjoy boozy, frozen, custom-made slushies at participating locations across the Rose City for only $8 each. Talk about a deal!

Check out participating locations below:

HoneyLuv

When: July 8

Where: 45 East, 315 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Come out and dance the night away to the sound of HoneyLuv at 45 East. The Los Angeles-based house DJ and producer, HoneyLuv is coming to Portland this weekend as part of her "Summer of Luv" tour. The "Sway" producer blends R&B, house, techno and Afrobeats into her own funky, sexy and groovy sound. General admission ranges from $20 to $25.

Pride at the Museum

When: July 7

Where: The Museum, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Pride Month might be over but the festivities are still in full swing at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. "Pride at the Museum," a family-friendly event, welcomes all for a night of "Pride-inspired science demos, lectures, drag performances, music and museum exploring." Come out and draw yourself as a fabulous scientists or learn more about our oceans' systems. LGBTQ+-owned food carts will be on onsite, as well as a photo booth provided by Small and Mighty Events for endless photo op moments.

Tickets for adults are going for $10 and $8 for youth and seniors. Ticket includes parking and all activities. OMSI members qualify to receive a 15% discount.

Rose Cup Races

When: July 8-9

Where: Portland International Raceway, 1940 North Victory Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's Rose Cup Races presented by Avant-Garde Collection returns this weekend celebrating 62 years of high-speed racing at the Portland International Raceway. Fans can expect to watch qualifying racing all weekend along from various race groups, including Corvettes Mustangs, and new for 2023 — stock cars. The event will also feature vendors, food booths and more.

