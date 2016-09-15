8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18

You've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.

Mount Angel Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 15-19

Where: 5 Garfield Street, Mount Angel, Ore.

What's going on: "Ein Prosit, ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit!" Oder auf Englisch — if you want to experience just about the closest thing to a real German Oktoberfest here in Oregon, Mount Angel is the place to be this weekend. We're talking beer, German-style food, beer, dances, beer, the Oktoberfest OIympics, beer, walking and road races, beer, wiener dog races, beer, arts and crafts, beer, military vehicles, beer, traditional Bavarian clothing and copious amounts of beer.

Spirit of Halloweentown

When: Sept.17 -Oct. 31

Where: St. Helens, Ore.

What's going on: St. Helens is a cute little town, to be sure, but since 1998 it's also been the locus of an odd little cult tradition. In that year, the Disney Channel released "Halloweentown," a TV movie filmed in St. Helens and set in an Upside Down-like alternate world where maybe it's Halloween all the time, or maybe it's only Halloween on Halloween but the people there are legit monsters (with hearts of gold, for the most part). Anyway, because of this movie and its sequels, St. Helens gets a bit extra decked out this time of year — holding a series of festive events, welcoming special guests and holding multiple costume contests. Apparently there's a "Twilight" tie-in there as well.

Portland Juggling Festival

When: Sept. 16-18

Where: Alberta Abbey, 126 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland

What's going on: If you're an aspiring juggler, the Portland Juggling Festival is all about learning how to hone your craft and have fun at the same time. The festival promises three days of workshops, vendors, a renegade show — which is a bit like a fast-paced open mic — and a capstone performance known as the Juggling & Vaudeville Extravaganza.

Portland Classic

When: Sept. 15-18

Where: Columbia Edgewater Country Club, 2220 Northeast Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: At 51 years young, the AmazingCre Portland Classic is billed as the longest running non-major tournament on the LPGA tour. Perhaps people who understand golf will know that this international roster of players is entering the final stretch of the Race to the CME Globe. This 72-hold tournament offers a total $1.5 million in prize money as well as 500 points for the winner when it comes to standings in that race. Bogey! No mulligans, I presume! Did I do that right? Golf claps will be had by all, so you don't want to miss the appreciative murmurings and the occasional satisfying thwack.

El Grito

When: Sept. 15-16

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court Street, Portland

What's going on: Portland celebrates the independence of Mexico and other Latin American countries from Spain this week with El Grio Fiestas Patrias, paying tribute at the Moda Center and Rose Quarter Commons. Organizers say this is the most important holiday celebrated by Oregon's Hispanic community, featuring folkloric and Aztec dancers, live mariachi, salsa, cumbia and pop music. There will also be traditional food and drinks, vendors and The Cry of Dolores — El Grito de Independencia.

Negroni Week

When: Sept. 12-18

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: It's a worldwide tribute to the classic cocktail launched by Imbibe Magazine in 2013, and it's actually pretty staggering how many bars are participating around the globe. Portland alone has more than its share of participants. More importantly, the event benefits different charitable causes every year. This year it's Slow Food, which seeks to reimagine food around the world as healthy, available and sustainably sourced. Traditionally the negroni is an Italian cocktail composed of gin, vermouth rosso and Campari, garnished with an orange peel, but the Negroni Week website itself features a host of recipes that put different twists on the classic.

Portland Zine Symposium

When: Sept. 17-18

Where: Smith Ballroom, Portland State University, 1825 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Traditionally, the zine represents the epitome of a niche publication — the product of a wonk of one sort, for the wonks of that same sort, and done with only the skills and resources that an incredibly small-scale and largely unfunded operation can achieve. And no doubt the practice has dwindled somewhat in the digital age, or at least changed form. But with that in mind, the Portland Zine Symposium offers something truly great: a way for different zine makers and fans to gather, appreciate and learn from their peers. Out of the silo and into the sun!

My People's Market

When: Sept. 17-18

Where: The Bridge Lot at OMSI, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland