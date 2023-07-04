Here's where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks around Portland

Whether you're looking for a fireworks show or other local events, there are a lot of ways to have fun this Fourth of July weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fourth of July is fast approaching and many are gearing up to celebrate the holiday in and around Portland.

Although fireworks are banned in Portland, there are still some places where you can watch a professional fireworks show — from the coast to the Gorge. And if fireworks aren't your thing, we have some other events for you to have fun this Fourth of July weekend. Here's our list of 8 things to do.

Portland's Waterfront Blues Festival

When: July 1-4

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

What's going on: Portland's Waterfront Blues Festival returns this summer to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for its 36th year. The 2023 festival will feature a world-class roster of local and national blues, soul, funk, and R&B artists. The festival will also bring back Oregon's largest July Fourth fireworks show.

There are 1-day and 4-day passes available. To get your tickets, click here. For the 2023 lineup, click here.

Fireworks are scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. on the South Stage.

4th of July Spectacular at Oaks Park

When: July 4

Where: Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Pkwy, Portland, OR

What's going on: Looking for thrills with a side of fireworks this Independence Day? Oaks Park has you covered with their 4th of July Spectacular. Admission tickets include all-day access to rides, free picnic grounds on a first-come, first-serve basis and "Portland's best fireworks display."

Tickets are limited and only available online. Click here to secure your tickets.

Rides will operate from 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Fireworks display is scheduled at 10 p.m.

4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: The Port of Camas-Washougal, 24 South A Street, Washougal, WA

What's going on: For those of you that live in Clark County, or plan to visit, The Port of Camas-Washougal has you covered with their 4th of July Celebration at Parker's Landing Marina on the Columbia River. Shaded of Huey and 5 Guys Name Moe will be performing live, leading up to the fireworks. Food vendors will be onsite for your convenience.

The bands are scheduled to start playing at 6 p.m. And the fireworks are scheduled at 10 p.m.

Hood River Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Hood River Event Site, Portway Ave., Hood River, OR

What's going on: Hood River returns with its annual fireworks show in the Gorge. The show is 100% community funded and free to watch. Eye Opener's Lions Club is sponsoring the show this year. Ahead of the 25-minute long fireworks show, you can participate in other festivities going on during the day including a community parade.

Show time is 10 p.m. It is free to watch at the Hood River Event Site, but parking is subject to parking fees. To donate, click here.

4th of July 2023 in Lincoln City

When: July 4

Where: Siletz Bay, Lincoln City, OR

What's going on: Heading to the coast? Lincoln City is hosting a fireworks display over Siletz Bay. Festivities kick off at noon in the Taft District with live music from Hellcats, Hecktic Week and Strawberry Roan. The event is free and family-friendly. Parking is permitted in public parking lots and on streets throughout the district.

The fireworks are scheduled approximately from 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Other events happening

Ceramics Pop Up at Bastion

When: July 1

Where: Bastion, 4330 N Mississippi Ave., Portland, OR

What's going on: Looking to support local small businesses and artists? Bastion, a coffee shop in North Portland, is hosting a "ceramics pop up" this Saturday featuring "dope" ceramic cups, spoons and plates from ceramic artist Sri Nagalla. As a holistic nutrition student and a food enthusiastic, Nagalla started to make his own ceramic mugs for all his drink creations, which then led him to create plates and more. All ceramics are non-toxic and lead free.

Come on by and sip on an iced jam matcha drink while shopping for some new ceramic mugs or plates to add to your collection.

Women's Soccer Book Celebrations

When: June 30-1

Where: The Sports Bra, 2512 NE Broadway St., Portland, OR (June 30) and Fanladen, 1633 SW Alder St., Portland, OR (July1)

What's going on: Soccer fans and families have a chance to meet award-winning authors of books about women's soccer this weekend through two book signing events. Over at The Sports Bra on Friday, meet former players-turned-authors Gwendolyn Oxenham, Susie Petruccelli and Kelcey Ervick from 2-4 p.m. Portlanders will have another opportunity to meet the authors before the Thorns' game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Fanladen near Providence Park.

Book sales provided by Powell's Books. For more information on The Sports Bra event, click here. For more information on the Fanladen event, click here.





Lavender Festival

When: June 30-July 2 and July7-9

Where: Helvetia Lavender Farm, 12814 NW Bishop Rd. Hillsboro, OR

What's going on: The Lavender Festival returns this summer featuring a beautiful setting with views of Willamette Valley. A private garden will be open and available to the public during the festival. The festival will also feature artistic vendors with lavender goods. Food vendors will also be onsite with lavender-themed items.

The festival will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both weekends. To grab your tickets, click here. Proceeds supports Samaritan Ministries in Ukraine in the war effort.

Jonathan Soto is the curator of "Things To Do" for KGW's digital platforms. Know of an event you'd like to see featured? Let him know! Email him at jsoto@kgw.com. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @thejonathansoto.