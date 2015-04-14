8 things to do in Portland this weekend | April 14-16

Looking for something to do in Portland this weekend? Here is our list of what's going on.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is plenty to do around the Portland metro area this weekend, from skiing for a good cause to a 500-lap bike ride around the Ladd Circle. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Hoodoo Ski Area

When: April 14

Where: Hoodoo Ski Area, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters

What's going on: The Hoodoo ski resort is offering free ski and ride this Friday when you donate 4+ food items. You can stop by the Kia dealership in Bend to drop off your donations and receive a free lift ticket. Or you can bring your donations to Hoodoo on Friday. All food donations will benefit local Central Oregon food banks.

International Booklover's Burlesque Festival

When: April 14-15

Where: Various locations

What's going on: This weekend's celebration is one-of-a-kind, highlighting a mix of genres of the written word matched with burlesque, boylesque and draglesque artists from all over the world. Each night will feature world-renowned artists, authors, actors and burlesque acts. This event is sex/body/queer-positive, feminist and inclusive to all.

For more information and tickets, click here.

The Spring Fling

When: April 15

Where: St. John Plaza and Business District, North Lombard Street & Philadelphia Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Take a trip down the St. Johns Bridge to attend The Spring Fling. The entire St. Johns Business District and Plaza will be activated Saturday for a fun-filled day. The event will feature specials, mini-horses, chalk art and more. Enjoy this free spring event while supporting local businesses.

For more information, click here.

Our Bodies, Our Health: Black Maternal Health Week Walk

When: April 15

Where: Fernhill Park, 6010 Northeast 37th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: The Healthy Birth Initiatives and Multnomah County - REACH invite you to get your steps in this Saturday for their family walk. This week is Black Maternal Health Week and the walk is a way to increase awareness and community-building to amplify the voices of Black mothers and birthing people. The walk will feature raffle prizes and great conversation.

Let them know you're attending here.

The World Culture Festival - Portland

When: April 15

Where: Embassy Suites Downtown, 319 Southwest Pine, Portland

What's going on: Come out and experience Portland's edition of the 2023 Global World Culture Festival. The event will feature performances from cultures across the world, a resounding peace meditation and more. The event aims to create waves of happiness and sending out a loud message of peace.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Ladds 500

When: April 15

Where: Ladd Circle Park & Rose Gardens, 1988 Southeast Mulberry Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Portlanders' favorite bike ride event is back — Ladds 500. The annual century ride is "not a race, it's a relay" according to the event coordinators. The goal is to get 500 laps around Ladd Circle, which is equivalent to 100 miles. You can be a solo team or form a team. And if you're not riding, you are welcomed to party in the middle.

For more information, click here.

Peter and The Wolf

When: April 16

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Join the Oregon Symphony as they help illustrate "Peter and The Wolf," the symphonic fairy tale for children. The enchanting children's work by Sergei Prokofiev is both a fable about a headstrong boy and an introduction to the instruments of the orchestra. The concert is part of the Oregon Symphony Kids Series.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

When: Now-April 30

Where: Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn

What's going on: Spring is officially here and the city of Woodburn is ready to show off its colorful burst of flowers. Each spring, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival draws thousands to come and witness the acres of tulip fields in full bloom. In addition, the festival will also have a gift shop, pony rides and more. All tickets must be purchased online for this year's festival.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Jonathan Soto is the curator of "8 Things To Do" for KGW.com. Know of an event you'd like to see featured? Let him know! Email him at jsoto@kgw.com or text your event to 503-226-5088. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @thejonathansoto and Instagram @jonathansoto