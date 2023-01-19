8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22

This weekend is your chance to experience the Rose City Classic Dog Show, Star Wars vs. Star Trek, the Amazing Bubble Man and much more.

This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town.

Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose City Classic Dog Show, Star Wars vs. Star Trek, the Amazing Bubble Man and much more.

Chinese New Year Lion Dance

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden at 239 Northwest Everett Street, Portland

What's going on: Lunar New Year is this weekend and there are numerous events happening to help people ring in a new year. The Lion Dance is one of them. It will be performed at various times for free from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5. The dance is a way to ward off evil and bring good fortune.

Rose City Classic Dog Show

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Portland Expo Center at 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: Portland is being invaded by show dogs. That's right, the nations largest dog event is back again. Watch as dog compete for Best of Breed and Best in Show, in this five day event for the entire family. The show also features numerous canine events, including Meet-the-Breeds, where you can learn about a specific dog breed.

Oregon Brewery Running Series: Kick-off & MINI Brew fest

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: The Run Pub at 2258 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland

What's going on: Join the Oregon Brewery Running Series as they kick-off a new year of runs and beers. They are partnering with The Run Pub, Cotopaxi and Portland Running Company to bring you all beer samples, food and more during their launch party this Saturday. This will also be a perfect time to snag a season pass to never miss out on the running series.

Who has their tickets? 🎟️ 🎟️ Register TODAY for our 2023 KICKOFF & MINI-BREWFEST! Join us this Saturday, Jan 21, at... Posted by Oregon Brewery Running Series on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Fitz and the Tantrums: Let Yourself Free Tour w/ Sammy Rash

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Roseland Theater at 8 Northwest 6th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: Fitz and the Tantrums are letting themselves free, that's what's going on. The artists are heading on the road for their "Let Yourself Free Tour" which kicks off here. The tour comes after the release of their fifth studio album by the same name. Sammy Rash will be joining as a special guest.

Star Wars vs. Star Trek

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Star Wars and Star Trek fans listen up as this event pertains to you, or anyone really. The Oregon Symphony will be playing music from the cult favorite sci-fi film franchises this weekend. Jeff Tyzik will be the conductor for both shows that are part of the Pops Series.

Ukrainian Cultural Festival & Fundraiser

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Lloyd Center at 1405 Lloyd Center, Portland

What's going on: A celebration of Ukrainian culture. This event is perfect for families and friends. Families can find puppeteers sharing cultural tales and art from Ukrainian artist, Olesya Hudyma. The event is brought to you by the John Daniel Teply Gallery that is devoted to generating cultural exchange through a creative exchange.

Amazing Bubble Man

When: Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Alberta Abbey at 126 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland

What's going on: Here's an event for the entire family. Louis Pearl, dubbed the Amazing Bubble Man, is bringing his art, magic, science and fun of bubbles to Portland. With more than 30 years of experience, there's no bubble he can't do. From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles and even kids inside bubbles.

Alingon Mitra, The Too Good Tour

When: Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: The Get Down at 615 Southeast Alder Street, Portland

What's going on: For one night only, catch popular comedian Alingon Mitra perform his widely known tight jokes and original thoughts with his affable presence. He is currently on his 'The Too Good Tour' across North America. Mitra has won awards and has even done stand up on many late night shows on television.