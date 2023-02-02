8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 3-5

This weekend you've got Portland's International Auto Show and Winter Light Festival, the start of the Black History Festival NW and more to look forward to.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well we've made it to February. This month is dedicated as Black History Month, reflecting on the contributions and history of African Americans in the United States. This weekend the Black History Festival Northwest returns with events across the Portland metro area.

Also on the list this weekend: Portland's International Auto Show and Winter Light Festival, Eric Bellinger in concert, the last few days of Dumpling Week and much more.

Black History Festival Northwest

When: Feb. 1- Mar. 4

Where: Citywide

What's going on: The Black History Festival NW makes its return this year with in-person events throughout the Rose City. The festival brings numerous events, from plays to intimate luncheons, drag shows and more. It will feature over 100 Black artists, businesses, leaders and organizations. Events this weekend includes Legacy Luncheon, honoring the past, present and future generations from Oregon's Black Community.

To learn more and view a full list of events visit worldstagetheatre.org.

Portland International Auto Show

When: Feb. 3-5

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland

What's going on: New year, new ride? The 113th annual Portland International Auto Show makes its return this weekend bringing you a preview of the latest vehicles in the market. This family-friendly event is the largest Northwest-bases auto show with 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and power sports vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers. This is also a good selfie moment with your dream car.

Snag your tickets at portlandautoshow.com.

Portland Winter Light Festival

When: Feb. 3-11

Where: Citywide

What's going on: Here to brighten our February, the 8th annual PDXWLF returns this weekend. This year the light installations will be in a pop-up-like format throughout Portland to minimize crowding and give visitors more time to view installations. The Rose city will be lit up colorful and interactive art installations. The theme this year: The Lights of Stars.

You can visit pdxwlf.com to learn more about this free event.

Cascade Festival of African Films

When: Feb. 4 - March 5

Where: Portland Community College, 705 N Killingsworth St, Portland

What's going on: In celebration of Black History Month, the Portland Community College - Cascade Campus is offering this free and hybrid virtual/in person festival to the public. The festival will showcase films that celebrate Africa's achievements and show Africa through the eyes of Africans. The films that will be showcased this weekend are The Blue Caftan, You're My Favourite Place and We, Students!

View the full list of films at 2023.africanfilmfestival.org.

Portland Dumpling Week

When: Feb. 3 - 4

Where: Local restaurants citywide

What's going on: Dumpling Week is still going strong in Portland — a celebration of the traditional Chinese dish. This year, more than 30 restaurants are participating offering their own inventive dumpling creations that you can't find anywhere else. You can keep track of which businesses you have checked out by downloading the online passport.

View the full list of participating restaurants at DumplingWeek.com.

Best Night Ever: Best of Both Worlds

When: Feb. 4

Where: Hawthorne Theater & Lounge, 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland

What's going on: Get ready to dance and party like it's 2010! Bes Night Ever presents Best of Both Worlds, a dance party spinning Nickelodeon and Disney 'bangerz' all night long. Best Night Ever focuses on putting together dance parties throughout the nation playing everything from Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, One Direction and more. On Friday, Feb. 3, they'll also be hosting Taylor's Version — a Taylor Swift theme night.

Visit bestnighteverparty.com to grab your tickets.

Oregon 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration

When: Feb. 4

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St, Portland

What's going on: Lunar New Year events continue to roll out in Portland. This Saturday, the Keller Auditorium will feature a visual art exhibit, craft workshop and performances along with the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland. Some of the performers include Eric Qiu a magician, Sofyia Xue a singer, and more.

To learn more about this annual celebration and to purchase tickets, click here.

Eric Bellinger: The Obsession Tour

When: Feb. 5

Where: Hawthorne Theater & Lounge, 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland

What's going on: Los Angeles born singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger is hitting the road this February. He kick-starts his 'The Obsession Tour' in the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Bellinger will be joined by Trevor Jackson, Kyle Banks and June Poole. His latest song hits include 'Decide' and 'Obsession.'

Tickets are starting at $20 at event.etix.com.