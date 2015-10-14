8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16

Despite the warmer weather, this weekend there are plenty of ways to keep celebrating the fall season, haunted houses, a snack fest and a giant pumpkin regatta?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?

Milburn's Haunted Manor

When: Oct. 7-31

Where: 11503 Broadacres Road, Hubbard

What's going on: If you're looking for a good scare and don't mind a tiny drive, the no.1 scariest haunted house in Oregon is for you. This family owned and operated seasonal haunted attraction and pumpkin patch is located in between Portland and Salem and has been around for 18 years. It features two major attractions, a photo booth, and food. Do you dare to come?

Snack Fest

When: Oct. 14-15

Where: 100 Southeast Alder Street, Portland

What's going on: If you haven't heard, Portland was recently ranked as the country's best foodie city — so what better way to celebrate such recognition than by attending a Snack Fest. Not only is it a free event, but how convenient is it to have all the tastiest treats and drinks Portland has to offer all in one spot? There will be live entertainment, demos and an opportunity to meet the makers of your favorite food and products.

Portland Film Festival

When: Oct.12-22

Where: 1241 Lloyd Center, Portland

What's going on: Movie goers listen up, the Portland Film Festival just launched on Tuesday and expected to showcase more than 400 independent films throughout the month of October. This is the largest film festival by filmmakers for filmmakers in Portland. The festival focuses on the people, ideas, technology, skills and artistry behind filmmaking and provides both entertaining and educational opportunities to the public.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

When: Oct. 15

Where: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland

What's going on: With all the sunshine Portland has been getting why not participate in some events that'll give you your daily dose of vitamin c — but don't forget that SPF. If you're one of those "I need to get my steps in" kind of person, Walk to End Alzheimer's might be something for you to do this weekend. The Alzheimer's Association says this walk is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Portland has already raised approximately $450,000.

JUNTOSpdx

When: Oct. 15

Where: 140 Northwest 4th Avenue, Portland

What's going on: JUNTOSpdx launched last month and focuses on celebrating Latinx Hispanic culture. The five-weekend long festival is coming to an end on Saturday with a closing ceremony which includes amazing family games with amazing prices. Come and connect, inform, inspire and celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month with local vendors, low riders, pinatas, dancing and more.

Portland Modern Home Tour

When: Oct. 15

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: If you're a Portland native you've witness how much home architect has evolved throughout the years. Walking down a historic neighborhood and suddenly you stumble across that one remodeled home in the corner that looks like from Meet the Robinsons — get where this is going? Don't overthink. The Modern Architecture + Design Society brings back the Portland Modern Home Tour — live and in person. Tour some of the coolest modern homes around and get a chance to meet the architects, designers and builders.

Revolution: The Music of The Beatles - A Symphonic Experience

When: Oct. 15-16

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Calling all music junkies. If you're a music lover this nostalgic concert event might be for you. Accompanied by hundreds of rare, never before seen photos, watch as The Beatles "Come Together" to life in Revolution. This symphonic experience is set to transcribe original master recordings featuring more than 25 top hits like "Ticket to Ride," "Hey, Jude," and more. Get ready to "Twist and Shout."

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

When: Oct. 16

Where: Lake of the Commons, 8325 Southwest Nyberg Street, Tualatin

What's going on: When the Jack-o'-lanterns aren't lanterning why not race in them ... seriously. Like the peach in James and The Giant Peach, pumpkins are less dense than water and therefore float. This annual contest has been one of Oregon's most unique and most anticipated fall event for more than 15 years. The race consists of paddlers piloting a gaggle of gigantic gourds through a watercourse — while wearing costumes.