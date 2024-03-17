8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Sept. 22-24

This week you've got Black Artist of Oregon exhibit, Rose City Comic Con, Fiesta Latina, Portland Oktoberfest and more.

PORTLAND, Oregon — As we officially fall into rainy fall days in the Rose City this weekend, there are many toasty indoor (and of course outdoor) events and across the city.

This weekend brings a multitude of events across the Rose City; you've got Black Artist of Oregon exhibit at the Portland Art Museum, Rose City Comic Con, Fiesta Latina, The Fall Kite Festival, Portland Oktoberfest and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Rose City Comic Con

When: Sept. 22-24, Various times

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's premier pop culture and convention is back for another year. Rose City Comic Con is a family friendly three-day celebration of comics, gaming, scientific fiction, cosplay, anime, and various fandoms you can think of. There will be multiple guest appearances, including Ugly Betty star Rebecca Romijn. Avatar, Avengers, Star Trek, and Guardians of the Galaxy star, Zoe Saldana. Bring the whole family and get your geek on.

Fiesta Latina

When: Sept. 23, Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: North Clackamas Park, 8 Northwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration honoring and recognizing the influence, history, culture, and achievements of the Hispanic community in the United States. North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District is putting on, "Fiesta Latina en el Parque," a family friendly community event, open to all. There will be food, live music, kids activities, vendors, games, performances and dancing free for all.

Black Artists of Oregon exhibit

When: Now-March 17, 2024

Where: The Portland Art Museum, 1219 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Portland Art Museum has a new exhibit called Black Artist of Oregon, that highlights the Black diasporic experience specifically within the Pacific Northwest. This exhibition is the first of its kind to consider the work of Black artists collectively in Oregon. Visitors will experience work by Black artists across many decades and generations. The exhibit is open now until March 17, 2024.

The Fall Kite Festival

When: Sept. 23-24

Where: D River State Recreation Site, 101 US-101, Lincoln City, Ore.

What's going on: If you enjoy bird watching or being in the outdoors, this festival might be what you need. The Fall Kite Festival is an annual, free event held at the D River State Recreation Site on the beach. It's a longstanding two-day event with professional kite fliers flying colorful kites with different shapes in the sky. Attendees are welcome to fly their own kites at other locations on the beach. There will be multiple food vendors and dogs are welcomed.

Portland Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 22-23, Various times

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 8 Northwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Attention all Portlanders, Oktoberfest have landed in the Rose City! The festival will be taking place in the heart of the city, at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The event will have over multiple vendors, German food, costume contests, a photo booth, drinks, live music, a mechanical bull, and more. The festival does require tickets for entrance, ranging from $10 to $25 depending on the package you select. If you're 21 or over, come and celebrate the fusion of Portland and Germany's Oktoberfest traditions.

The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch

When: Now-Oct. 31

Where: The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 Northwest Gillihan Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: It's that time again, fall time! And nothing screams fall family fun like a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. This year The Maize is turning 25. It opened last weekend on Sauvie Island and will remain open through Halloween. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and head on over to The Maize to kickstart fall before the official start of the season.

Chapman "Swift Watch"

When: September (one hour before sunset)

Where: Chapman Elementary School, 1445 Northwest 26th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The swifts are back, and they're early this year. All month long, around sunset, you can sit out and watch the speedy little birds swarm through the sky before funneling down the chimney at Chapman Elementary School. The viewing draws crowds of people to the Northwest Portland site. Experts say the swifts are following a 30-year migration pattern that includes Chapman’s chimney.

Dahlia Festival

When: Now-Sept. 30

Where: Swan Island Dahlias, 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Canby, Ore.

What's going on: Ever dreamt of walking on a rainbow? Here's your chance. The annual Dahlia Festival is underway in Canby with almost 40 acres of stunning dahlias, featuring over 370 dahlia varities. The festival also features picnic tables, food carts, live music on the weekend, classes and more. Admission and parking are free.

